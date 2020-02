For more than 70 years, Berlin Tegel Airport has been the main route for millions of people to fly in and out of Berlin.

But later this year, it will close and be replaced by a much larger airport that has been delayed for almost a decade.

The city planners have great ideas for the site, but many Berliners do not want it closed, as Dominic Kane of Al Jazeera reports.