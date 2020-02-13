%MINIFYHTMLe3e607832ed12feffe6d4c4261ee27f211% %MINIFYHTMLe3e607832ed12feffe6d4c4261ee27f212%

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert does not believe Ben Roethlisberger is "at the end of the road,quot; amid doubts about the quarterback after an elbow injury.

Roethlisberger underwent surgery on the right elbow (launch) in September and was expected to recover fully and return for the 2020 NFL season. It has been speculated that he could retire, but Colbert said the 17-year-old is on his way to his rehabilitation.

"All the signals are good at the moment, and where that goes, we hope it can recover completely," Colbert said. "From now on, it is time for that. It remains to be seen where it is going from here."

"He had a right arm injury, but other than that, he is relatively healthy. We are not minimizing the right arm injury of a right field marshal, but we don't think he is at the end of the road."

Colbert added: "Optimistically, (Roethlisberger) is scheduled to return and we hope to return to perhaps a Ben Roethlisberger even better than before the injury.

"Meanwhile, we understand who our backups are. We are comfortable with who those backups are. I thought they did a great job representable in 2019 given the circumstances."

Roethlisberger hurt his elbow in a 28-26 loss to the Seahawks in Week 2. A week earlier, he was seen shaking his throwing arm at several points during the first half of the team's opening game and even went to the locker room before to return to the band line to play through the injury.

In April, six times Pro Bowler signed a two-year contract extension with the Steelers until the 2021 season. He will turn 38 on March 2.

Since being recruited by the Steelers in 2004, Roethlisberger has played in 218 games and completed 4,651 passes for 56,545 yards and 363 touchdowns.