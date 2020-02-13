Ben Nuttall is the footballer turned freestyler world record | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa770e292d441e0443b0a2a4ab7b40d1a11% %MINIFYHTMLa770e292d441e0443b0a2a4ab7b40d1a12%





Freestyler Ben Nuttall explains his journey to become a world record

When Ben Nuttall was a child, his only dream was to become a professional footballer for his beloved Birmingham City. "It has always been my club," he says. Sky sports.

"My great-grandfather transmitted it to me. My heart was focused on that and when I was 12 I entered Birmingham Academy, so I was training and playing with them. All I had thought was that I was going to be a footballer for Birmingham. The first team was the dream, but when I was 13 they took me out of the club. "

For many applicants, discovering that a career in football is not going to happen can be a devastating blow. But Nuttall found a way to return to St Andrew's field with a soccer ball at his feet, entertaining the crowd in his new career as a freestyle.

"I did the launch of his kit and a performance in the field," he says proudly. "I always expected to be in the Birmingham City camp when I was younger, but never in this way."

Nuttall, 19, also showed his skills at Old Trafford and those skills are considerable: he has three different Guinness world records.

They include the record for more passes in the neck in one minute, the most kicks in a minute with weights in the ankles and the touches of more consecutive rugby ball without allowing the ball to touch the ground.

That's 187 in case you're wondering.

Guinness world record holder and freestyle footballer Ben Nuttall

For Nuttall, being freestyler is more than the second best option.

"It wasn't great when they released me, but as soon as I started doing freestyle, I took my mind off and enjoyed it much more than what football had enjoyed when I played anyway."

"I had always been on the side of American football skills. Nothing serious, but I loved the scales and seeing Ronaldinho and all that. I just practiced exercising in the garden."

"I had been a left back as a footballer. I had always been quite fast and skilled, but I was a little smaller and they would easily push me out of the ball. If I had gone to the gym and worked on my strength, then who knows, maybe I could have returned.

"Instead, when I was released, I decided to work a little more on my skills. It was nothing serious at that stage. There was still a goal there, part of me thought that if I could improve my skills enough, then I could go back to the Birmingham academy.

"But basically, the more I practiced my skills and my abilities, I literally became addicted to freestyle football. I just wanted to try the tricks."

"I started watching YouTube videos and freestyle world champions. I realized that there was a community of people doing it. Until then I had been doing it for a bit of fun just as a way to get back to football, but Then I realized Freestyle football was his thing.

"I was getting so addicted to him and I was enjoying it more than football itself. Since I was 13, I never really went back to football. It was all about freestyle."

"I haven't played a game since then."

Nuttall was at the Birmingham City Academy when he was young

Some would miss the camaraderie of a team environment, but Nuttall has found that the freestyle community is equally welcoming in its own way. "They can meet friends and try things together," he says. "There is no jealousy there, it's very encouraging. It's not lonely."

And besides, football cannot replicate the freedom of freestyle.

"That's the thing," he adds. "When I played for Birmingham, you have to trust your teammates because it is obviously a team sport. You have a coach who tells you what to do and when you can train. With freestyle I can do whatever I want whenever I want.

"Whatever I put in, I'll take it out. When you're young, sometimes you can resent authority figures. Being able to try my tricks in my garden or on the street, I don't know, I just enjoyed that,quot; It was something that allowed me to express myself and be creative. "

Not that it's about free expression. Learning skills requires extraordinary discipline and patience. "There are many attempts and failures," he explains. "You learn by trial and error."

It might help that Nuttall's uncle is a professional juggler, with his hands. "I don't know if there is a gene for perseverance because it's the same: you fail and then repeat until you get it."

It is this positive message of hard work that Nuttall is now trying to spread. He has been going to schools and academies for some time, but last year he also went to talk to juvenile offenders in prison hoping to inspire them to change their lives.

"It's voluntary," he explains. "I don't expect any of that. I contacted the juvenile delinquents system and established a session in Derby. It was part of the initiative with Prince & # 39; s Trust. I showed them some of my skills and taught them some tricks.

"Obviously it is good for them to be healthy and active. When I started doing freestyle, it gave me something to concentrate on and kept me on the right track. So I had this idea. Some of the people I used to play soccer with ended up in Some of the youth prisons here, I wanted to go to these prisons and share my trip, teach them some tricks and things.

Nuttall has gone to schools and academies to share his story.

"I was not blind. I do a lot of training in youth clubs and schools, so I know how it works. The difference is that children in those environments really react and when they do something good they are visibly excited and happy.

"In the juvenile prison, when they do a right trick, they won't necessarily show it externally, but it shows that they're happy. They're not jumping around screaming, but the answer I received is that they really are engaged. I'm not being funny, but They probably receive a lot of people and give them a lecture, so it's something a little different.

1:35 Guinness world record holder Ben Nuttall shows some of his skills Guinness world record holder Ben Nuttall shows some of his skills

"I think I was lucky to stumble upon something that is a great passion of mine and that has become a big part of my life. Everyone has something. It can be football, music or art. I just like to convey that message: that having something to focus is positive. "

There are plans for more companies of this type. "I really want to make one in Birmingham soon," he says. Nuttall is making a difference and the growth of freestyle is such that it would be a mistake to underestimate the potential impact that he, and others like him, could have.

"When I started, it wasn't as big as now," he adds. "Social networks have made freestyle football much bigger. Many freestyle players are now more influential with more followers than Premier League footballers."

Maybe Ben Nuttall's future could take him to a full circle, back to the Birmingham Academy to talk to the young players there. "I still haven't returned to the academy," he says. "That would be fine."

It has been a journey since then.