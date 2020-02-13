Barr: Trump's tweets about cases make it & # 39; impossible & # 39; do the work

%MINIFYHTMLa7630a9366409421c77fc1767d13230b11% %MINIFYHTMLa7630a9366409421c77fc1767d13230b12%

WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General William Barr gave a public blow to President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying that the president's tweets about prosecutors and Justice Department cases "make it impossible for me to do my job."

Barr made the comment during an interview with ABC News only a few days after his Justice Department overturned his own prosecutors, who had recommended in a court filing that Trump's former ally and confidant Roger Stone be sentenced to 7 to 9 years in prison, and he took the extraordinary step of reducing the amount of time in prison he would seek. The department did not offer a modified number.

Barr himself has been criticized for the action of the Department of Justice, and Thursday's comment served as a defense of his own integrity. He is a loyal Trump who shares the president's views on the expansive executive powers.

The comments, made so quickly after the decision to withdraw from the sentence, suggested that Barr was aware that the reversal had affected the department's historical reputation for its independence from political dominance. But he failed to recognize that someone had done something wrong.

There was no immediate response from the White House.

Barr said Trump's tweets created perception problems for the department that questioned his independence, but denied there was any Trump order and said Trump's tweets did not influence the decision.

Barr joined a list of high-level assistants who have publicly criticized Trump, with the key difference that he is still at work. Former National Security adviser, John Bolton, will publish a book next month detailing his time in the White House, including criticism of Trump's actions, as his decision to withhold military assistance while seeking a political favor from Ukraine. Former chief of staff John Kelly, who has largely maintained a low profile since leaving the White House, has become more open about his unflattering assessments of the president.

Earlier this week, Trump applauded Barr on Twitter for the decision to reverse the sentencing recommendation, writing: "Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking over a case that was totally out of control and maybe he shouldn't even have been introduced. "

The department insisted that the decision to undo the sentencing recommendation was taken Monday night, before Trump criticized the recommendation on Twitter as "very horrible and unfair," and prosecutors had not spoken to the White House about it. . The change in attitude caused the four lawyers who prosecuted Stone to renounce the case. One left the Department of Justice completely.

"I am pleased to say that, in fact, the president has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case," Barr said in the ABC interview. "However, having public statements and tweets about the department, about our people in the department, our men and women here, about pending cases in the department and about judges before whom we have cases, make it impossible for me to do so. My job and ensure to the courts and prosecutors of the department that we are doing our job with integrity. "

Stone was convicted in November of altering a witness and obstructing the House's investigation into whether Trump's campaign was coordinated with Russia to end the 2016 elections. He is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

Barr said he was "of course,quot; prepared to deal with any branch of the president because of his comments.

“As I said during my confirmation, I entered to serve as attorney general. I am responsible for everything that happens in the department, but what I have more responsibility for are the problems that come up to make a decision, ”Barr said in the interview.

It is extremely rare for the Department of Justice leaders to reverse the prosecutors' decision on a sentencing recommendation, particularly after that recommendation has been submitted to the court. The actual sentence depends on the judge.

"What they did to Roger Stone was a disgrace," Trump said Thursday during an interview with Geraldo Rivera on Newsradio WTAM1100.

"I don't think they abandoned the case. I think they felt they got caught," the president said of Stone's prosecutors. "I don't think they resigned for moral reasons. I think they were caught on the spot by me. "

"Now, what am I going to do? Sit down and let a man go to jail maybe for nine years when the murderers don't go to jail. You have some of the most serious horrible rapists and everything else. They don't go to the jail for nine years, "Trump said.

The Democrats denounced the revocation of the Department of Justice and called for immediate investigations. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer asked the Department of Justice inspector general to intervene and open an investigation. The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said Thursday that Barr had "lowered himself to such levels,quot; and that "the American people deserve better."

"What a sad disappointment to our country," he said.

Barr has been a constant ally of the president since returning to first place in the Department of Justice last year. He cleared the president of the obstruction of justice even when special lawyer Robert Mueller intentionally refused to do so, and declared that the FBI's Russian investigation, which resulted in charges against Stone, had been based on a "false narrative."

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller, Eric Tucker, Deb Riechmann and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.