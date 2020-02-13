Barr: Trump's tweets about cases make it & # 39; impossible & # 39; do my job | Trump News

The United States Attorney General, William Barr, gave a public blow to President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying that the president's tweets about prosecutors and the Justice Department cases "make it impossible for me to do my job."

Barr made the comment during an interview with ABC News only a few days after his Justice Department overturned his own prosecutors, who had recommended in a court filing that Trump's ally and confidant Roger Stone be sentenced to seven to nine. years in prison, by taking the extraordinary step of reducing the amount of time in prison he would seek. The department did not offer a modified number.

Barr himself has been criticized for the action of the Department of Justice and Thursday's comment served as a defense of his own integrity.

The department insisted that the decision to undo the sentencing recommendation was made Monday night, before Trump criticized the recommendation on Twitter as "very horrible and unfair," and prosecutors had not spoken to the White House about it. . The change in attitude caused the four lawyers who prosecuted Stone to renounce the case. One left the Department of Justice completely.

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, since nothing happens to them. I can't allow this judicial error! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

"I am happy to say that, in fact, the president has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case," Barr said in the interview. "However, having public statements and tweets about the department, about our people in the department, our men and women here, about pending cases in the department and about judges before whom we have cases, make it impossible for me to do so. My job and ensure to the courts and prosecutors of the department that we are doing our job with integrity. "

Stone was convicted in November of altering a witness and obstructing the House's investigation into whether Trump's campaign was coordinated with Russia to end the 2016 elections. He is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

Barr said he was "of course,quot; prepared to deal with any branch of the president because of his comments.

"As I said during my confirmation, I came to serve as attorney general. I am responsible for everything that happens in the department, but for which I have more responsibility are the issues that are presented to me to make a decision," Barr said in the interview.

Roger Stone leaves a federal court in Washington, DC (File: Julio Cortez /AP Photo)

It is extremely rare for the Department of Justice leaders to reverse the prosecutors' decision on a sentencing recommendation, particularly after that recommendation has been submitted to the court. The actual sentence depends on the judge.

"What they did to Roger Stone was a disgrace," Trump said Thursday during an interview with Geraldo Rivera on Newsradio WTAM1100.

"I don't think they dropped the case. I think they felt they got caught," the president said of Stone's prosecutors. "I don't think they quit for moral reasons. I think they caught me on the spot."

"Now, what am I going to do, sit down and let a man go to jail maybe for nine years when the murderers don't go to jail? You have some of the most serious horrible rapists and everything else. They don't go to the jail for nine years, "Trump said.

In an unusual public statement on Thursday Chief Judge Beryl Howell said that public criticism "is not a factor,quot; in sentencing decisions.

"The judges of this Court base their sentencing decisions on a careful consideration of the actual file in the case before them; the applicable sentencing guidelines and statutory factors; the submissions of the parties, the Parole Office and the victims; and his own judgment and experience, "Howell said. "Criticism or public pressure is not a factor."

The Democrats denounced the revocation of the Department of Justice and called for immediate investigations. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer asked the Department of Justice inspector general to intervene and open an investigation. The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said Thursday that Barr had "lowered himself to such levels,quot; and that "the American people deserve better."

"What a sad disappointment to our country," he said.

Barr has been a firm ally of the president since returning to first place in the Department of Justice last year. He cleared the president of the obstruction of justice even when special lawyer Robert Mueller intentionally refused to do so, and declared that the FBI investigation in Russia, which resulted in charges against Stone, had been based on a "false narrative."