Barclays chief executive Jes Staley investigated by FCA for ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Barclays US chief executive Jes Staley is being investigated for his close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, whom he visited in Florida when he was serving a prison sentence for requesting a minor for prostitution.

Staley, born in Boston, and his wife, Debora, also took a sailing trip to the Caribbean pedophiles' hideout called & # 39; paedo island & # 39; in the months before joining the bank based in Canary Wharf.

Prince Andrew's child molester also acted as an animator for Staley to get Barclays work in 2012, allegedly channeling dozens of wealthy clients to Staley while on Wall Street.

Barclays told the London Stock Exchange today that its CEO has been "transparent,quot; about the couple's "close,quot; but "professional,quot; relationship during the time Staley ran the JP Morgan private bank, which serves its millionaire and billionaire clients .

But the Financial Conduct Authority of Great Britain (FCA) and the Prudential Conduct Authority They are investigating whether he has revealed the whole truth about his ties to the convicted sex offender after Bloomberg and the New York Times reports last year claimed they were "good friends."

Bankers who fail the "adjustment and adequacy,quot; test of the FCA due to lack of integrity may be fined, or in the most serious cases, prohibited in the British financial services industry of £ 1 billion ($ 1.3 billion) , which would make it impossible for Staley to continue in the superior work of Barclays.

The announcement of the investigation in London came in the morning. The bank revealed that its pre-tax earnings over the past year increased 25 percent to £ 4.4 billion, and as a result Staley has been rewarded with an excellent payment package of £ 5.93 million ($ 7.7 million) in 2019, compared to £ 3.86 million a year ($ 5 million) 12 months earlier.

Staley, who was born in Boston, Massachusetts, spent three decades at JP Morgan, then moved to Brazil, where he met his wife Debbie, before becoming Barclays' supreme in 2015.

But he has been persecuted for his relationship with Prince Andrew's pedophile friend who hanged himself in jail last year before a trial for allegedly dealing with underage girls.

Staley told Bloomberg TV today: "It is well known in the press that I have had a long-standing professional, or that I have had a long-standing professional relationship with Jeffrey Epstein." It started in 2000 when I was asked to run JP Morgan's private bank and he was already a client of the bank at that time.

"The research really focuses on transparency and whether I was transparent and open with the bank, and with the board, regarding my relationship with Jeffrey Epstein." And in fact, it is clear in my own mind that since 2015 when I joined Barclays, I have been very transparent with the bank and very open and willing to discuss the relationship I had with him.

The British bank also backed it today.

In a statement to the stock market, Barclays said this morning: & # 39; As has been widely reported, earlier in his career, Mr. Staley developed a professional relationship with Mr. Epstein.

"In the summer of 2019, in light of the renewed media interest in the relationship, Staley volunteered and gave certain executives, and the president, an explanation of his relationship with Epstein."

Barclays added that the chief said he had had no contact with Epstein since joining his current employer in December 2015.

The bank added: & # 39; The relationship between Mr. Staley and Mr. Epstein was the subject of an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority, to which the company responded.

"The FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority subsequently initiated an investigation, which is ongoing, on the characterization of Mr. Staley to the company of his relationship with Mr. Epstein and the subsequent description of that relationship in the company's response to the FCA. "

Boston-born Staley, who earned millions as a hedge fund manager and former spokesman for the giant JPMorgan on Wall Street, was chosen as the man to replace the ousted Barclays chief executive, Antony Jenkins, and took over just before Christmas 2015.

Months before he visited the private island of Epstein in the US Virgin Islands. UU., According to the Financial Times.

After getting the best job in Barclays, it was claimed that the American banker was secretly backed up for work in 2012 by convicted sex offender Epstein, a friend of the Duke of York who was sentenced to more than a year behind bars in 2008 .

The Mail on Sunday stated that Epstein began pushing Staley forward for Barclays' work in 2012.

It is said that the couple met at Epstein's luxurious house in New York that year and a 2011 photograph also showed the men together in the mansion with Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates.

It is said that Staley, born in Boston, was introduced to the head of the American hedge fund Glenn Dubin, center, whose wife, former Miss Sweden Eva (left) dated Epstein for 11 years and said the pedophile told his friends who wanted to marry their daughter Celina (right)

It was said that Epstein, who made a fortune with his investment company J Epstein & Co, was enraged when Staley was ignored by Barclays' work after fellow American Bob Diamond (pictured) lost his job in 2012

Staley had been promoted by the most important position in Barclays three years before obtaining it after his American partner Bob Diamond left under a cloud after the Libor fixing scandal.

It was said that Epstein, who made a fortune with his investment firm J Epstein & Co, was enraged when Staley was ignored for the job.

A report at that time claimed that Epstein described Britain's Antony Jenkins, who was then head of the Barclays retail division, as an "internal moron,quot; when he got the job when the bank decided not to look for another American.

It was also claimed that then-Chancellor George Osborne was blocking Staley's move to Barclays in 2012 and that Epstein wanted the chancellor to change his mind.

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly wanted to marry Celina Dubin to have a $ 50 million trust and could avoid inheritance taxes, but changed his mind before his death.

It was said that the Treasury and the Bank of England were uncomfortable with another "casino,quot; banker taking over Barclays after Mr. Diamond's departure.

Former Barclays president Sir David Walker, who was also seen as an obstacle for Staley to get the job in 2012, also left.

According to the New York Times, Epstein had channeled dozens of wealthy clients to Mr. Staley and the JP Morgan bank on Wall Street.

They also had a mutual acquaintance in the head of hedge funds Glenn Dubin, from whom Epstein had introduced Mr. Staley.

Dubin's wife, the Swedish model Eva Andersson Dubin, began dating Epstein in the 1980s for 11 years.

According to reports, in December last year, Jeffrey Epstein told associates that he considered marrying the youngest daughter of his ex-girlfriend Eva and Mr. Dubin, whom he married in 1994.

Epstein said he wanted Celina to inherit part of his reputed $ 500 million fortune, including his private island in the Caribbean, and that marriage would help avoid inheritance taxes.

That year, Epstein named Celina as the beneficiary, but was eliminated in 2015 before the Dubin family knew it was on the list.

After Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to requesting a child for prostitution, the Dubin wrote an email to their probation officer saying they were "100% comfortable,quot; with Epstein interacting with Celina.

However, the family seemed to distance themselves publicly from Epstein after his arrest in July last year.

Davidson Goldin, the spokesman for the Dubin family, echoed the sentiment in a statement.

"Glenn saw him perhaps once a year in large groups and had no commercial interactions with him after 2007. Eva and Celina Dubin accepted fewer than a handful of meeting invitations that included the founder of Microsoft and a DNA pioneer."

& # 39; The Dubin are horrified by the despicable conduct of Jeffrey Epstein. If they had known, they would have cut all ties instantly & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.