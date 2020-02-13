Barclays Center Shooter in the case of Tekashi 6ix9ine sentenced

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

A man was sentenced for the shooting at the Barclays Center in April 2018 that involved rappers Tekashi 6ix9ine and Casanova 2x.

Fuguan "Fubanger,quot; Lovick, who was identified by 6ix9ine as the shooter, was sentenced to 85 months in prison.

Lovick pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of organized crime, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and brandishing a firearm to promote a crime of violence, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison and a maximum sentence of life.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here