Barclays Center Shooter in the case of Tekashi 6ix9ine sentenced

A man was sentenced for the shooting at the Barclays Center in April 2018 that involved rappers Tekashi 6ix9ine and Casanova 2x.

Fuguan "Fubanger,quot; Lovick, who was identified by 6ix9ine as the shooter, was sentenced to 85 months in prison.

Lovick pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of organized crime, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and brandishing a firearm to promote a crime of violence, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison and a maximum sentence of life.

He was initially scheduled to be sentenced before Judge Engelmayer on August 19, 2019.

"Today, Fuguan Lovick admitted to committing an act of shameless and dangerous violence. While he was inside the Barclays Center with Tekashi 6ix 9ine and other members of the Nine Trey gang, Lovick fired a gun to intimidate rival gang members. We continue our daily work. with our police, partners to keep our communities safe and vigorously investigate acts of violence committed by gang members, "said federal prosecutor Geoffrey S. Berman at the time.

Lovick was also sentenced to three years of probation, and he should not contact Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, or he could be looking longer behind bars.