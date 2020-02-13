Baby shark in court: legal dispute over children's hit song | South Korea News

%MINIFYHTML5f16a5fa93af7528c05a5adcf64aadeb11% %MINIFYHTML5f16a5fa93af7528c05a5adcf64aadeb12%

A song so catchy that it went viral, now the South Korean producers of the song Baby Shark are having their day in court.

They are being sued by artist Johnny Only, who says he came up with his version of the song in 2011.

But South Korean producers say they based their song on a popular campfire melody.

The case has been handed over to a copyright commission in South Korea to decide.

Rob McBride of Al Jazeera reports from Seoul.