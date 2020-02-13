Asus announces new vertical business & # 39; AIoT & # 39; for India – Latest news

Asus, Taiwan's leading electronics manufacturer, has announced its new business vertical: AIoT for India and this will be the fourth business vertical apart from the existing mobile device, PC and component business in the country.

Dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), this new division of Asus is made up of professionals dedicated to implementing innovative solutions with these technologies for small and medium-sized businesses and companies.

"Leading this new business is exciting and challenging given the scope of AI and IoT worldwide. According to IDC, there will be more than 41.6 billion connected IoT devices by 2025," said Vinay Shetty, Regional Director, Business Components, APAC Asus

%MINIFYHTMLa5e8ab006bbeb58f7708fe46a0fa660011% %MINIFYHTMLa5e8ab006bbeb58f7708fe46a0fa660012%

The adoption of smart wearables and smart homes has multiplied by four in the last six years, he said.



"We are already operating providing our solutions for food technology companies and digital signage solutions in the main airports of the city and we have some notable projects in preparation for 2020," Shetty added.

Asus AIoT product offerings include; Edge Computer, industrial motherboard and single board computer, mini PC, Business motherboard and Pro Work Station.

According to the company, the Asus Edge computer is on the border of AIoT and cloud computing.

The Edge computer is responsible for processing, filtering, analyzing and acting on the data received in real time, which not only reduces data traffic, but also provides lower latency and the cost of data transmission.

Ultra-compact mini PCs provide comprehensive and flexible solutions for a wide range of office, retail, digital signage, education and hospital applications, the Taiwan electronics specialist said in a statement.