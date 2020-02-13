Astros owner Jim Crane apologizes for stealing signs, players try to get lazy

%MINIFYHTML047c8c6c3ae5929bd11ead9561b580d211% %MINIFYHTML047c8c6c3ae5929bd11ead9561b580d212%

Once again, the leadership of the Astros worsened a bad situation.

At a long-awaited apology press conference on Thursday, Houston owner Jim Crane said his team’s 2017 poster theft scheme "did not impact the game,quot; and struggled to articulate why players who participated in a scheme described as "player driven,quot; should not be punished for their actions.

As expected, Crane began his comments by pointing out the steps he has taken since November and describing himself as having already addressed the problem, emphasizing not so subtly that he had already issued an apology and saying that the team "went beyond,quot; shooting General manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch after MLB issued them one-year suspensions.

The most significant sound of the press conference, however, came a little later, after players Alex Bregman and José Altuve made brief appearances to apologize.

Crane, responding to a question about the possible messages he wanted to say to other teams that the Astros defeated in 2017, delivered this stun, which quickly receded:

Later, Crane had to clarify that "he is not trying to hide,quot; from the commissioner's report on not punishing the players, he simply "agreed,quot; with the report.

"We're not going to do anything to the players," Crane said, about 10 seconds after saying, "I think I've done almost everything I can."

"(The commissioner) has taken a position, and I agree with that, that the players would not be responsible. The leaders were responsible, and that is where we will leave it."

In the clubhouse after the press conference, some players handled the situation a little better. Carlos Correa accepted more responsibility than any Astros player previously, disputing reports that Carlos Beltrán intimidated the younger players to participate in the scheme. Yuli Gurriel told ESPN: "Nobody put a gun on our head."

"Whatever we were doing, we had the opportunity to stop him as a team. Everyone. Everyone had the opportunity to say something, and we didn't do it," Correa said, according to ESPN.

VIDEO: Surprising candor of Carlos Correa, calling "BS,quot; any anonymous report that Carlos Beltrán intimidated young players and that they were not allowed to speak. pic.twitter.com/BWXzsbQvIa – Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) February 13, 2020

"He was definitely wrong. He was definitely wrong, and we should have stopped him at that time," Correa added, through the Tampa Bay Times.