Aston Villa's boss, Dean Smith, sees & # 39; green shoots of recovery & # 39; | Soccer news

Dean Smith believes that Aston Villa is starting to be more consistent

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is confident that his players "will end the season well,quot; after seeing what he says are "true green shoots of recovery."

After a winter break that Smith says was "necessary," Villa returned to Premier League action on Sunday with a home clash against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham live. Sky sports.

Although Villa entered the break after a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth to leave the club one point and one place above the relegation zone, Smith believes his players will avoid the fall.

"If someone had told me at the beginning of the season that with 13 games ahead we would be out of the relegation zone, in a cup final and we would have more victories than Arsenal (seven for the six of the Gunners), then I & # 39; I would have cut off their hands, "said Smith.

"It's a difficult league, one in which it's hard to build consistency because of the quality of the other teams there, but I feel like we've just started building that consistency."

A villa vs Tottenham Live

"The consistency towards the end of the season is something great. As everyone knows, we had a great change (of players) in the summer, and they are beginning to gel."

"I am seeing real green shoots of recovery within the players and knowledge of how others play. I think we will finish the season well."

Smith is grateful for the rest that allowed him to give his players several days off instead of going to a warm weather training camp.

Tyrone Mings marked Villa's winner in his last Premier League victory at home against Watford on January 21

"For the first time we have had a mini break and we have seen a positive side," Smith added. "I feel that my players and my team needed that break."

"Everyone had five or six days off. It gave everyone the opportunity to spend time away from the place and clear themselves.

"We could have left and done some warm weather training, but we didn't finish until the end of May due to the play-offs, and then we started again at the end of June, and you didn't finish until the end of this May.

Keinan Davis is expected to return to the Carabao Cup final in early March

"It's a long time to be together, and I feel that sometimes you have to look at them as human beings, who have families far from here, have lives far from here, and we need that little space away from each other.

"We spent a lot of time with each other. It was nice for me to give them that time to sunbathe on their backs."

Meanwhile, Smith confirmed that striker Keinan Davis will probably be available for the Carabao Cup final with Manchester City on March 1.

The 22-year-old, who recently returned to action after three months off with a hamstring problem, suffered another hamstring injury in a U23 game during the break while continuing with his physical training.

Smith said: "It is not a major injury, and it is not a recurrence of the previous injury, which is the good news.

"He jogs slightly, so I hope he trains in the week before the final of the cup."