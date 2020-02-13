As the coronavirus suffocates China, economic traffic jams develop worldwide

In Australia, after transporting hundreds of thousands of tons of iron ore to China, returning freighters they can face a 14-day quarantine before they can recharge.
BHP, which is based in London and Melbourne and is one of the largest copper mining companies in the world, has been in talks to possibly delay shipments to Chinese ports.
And from Qatar to Indonesia, exporters of liquefied natural gas face the prospect of interrupted shipments after a major importer in China rejected deliveries after invoking clauses in long-term contracts that blame a "greater force."
Coronavirus outbreak in China has generated economic waves that are shaking the world commodity markets and disrupting supply networks that act as the backbone of the global economy.
"We are seeing a ripple," said Ed Morse, global head of commodity research at Citigroup in New York. "And we don't see it stop."
The prices of key industrial raw materials such as copper, iron ore, nickel, aluminum and liquid natural gas have plummeted since the virus emerged. The currencies of countries that export these products at high rates, such as Brazil, South Africa and Australia, are close to their lowest levels in recent memory. And manufacturers, mining companies and producers of commodities of all kinds are assessing whether they will be forced to reduce production for fear of increasing excess inventory.
The problems of commodity markets, possibly the worst performing asset in financial markets this year, reflect the basic reality that China's economy of industry is the most important consumer of raw materials on earth.
And drastic efforts to quell the outbreak, including the blockade of Wuhan, a city of 11 million, and the severe reduction of transport across the country, have slowed the Chinese economy.
JPMorgan economists now think China's economy will grow at a rate of just 1 percent in the first quarter, well below an initial forecast anticipating a rate of 6.3 percent.
The slowdown will be more pronounced in the industrial sector. Most of the Chinese provinces had extended the Lunar New Year vacations and kept the factories closed until Monday in an effort to contain the virus. Some have reopened, but it could be weeks or months. before production can increase completely.
That is a great challenge for supply chains that have developed in recent decades to deliver a constant supply of the materials that make Chinese factories hum.
Commodity markets have fallen as these factories were inactive. Iron ore has fallen more than 10 percent this year. Copper has dropped approximately 8 percent, as has nickel, a key ingredient for stainless steel. Zinc and aluminum fell more than 5 percent in 2020.
"There is a big drop in consumption and storage space is needed," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of raw materials strategy at French bank BNP Paribas in London. "And if you don't have storage space, that's one of the reasons why buyers have invoked this clause."
One of China's largest liquefied natural gas importers, China National Offshore Oil Corporation, or CNOOC, was one of the entities that invoked a "force majeure,quot; clause, according to multiple news reports. Asian gas prices fell in response; Reference prices for liquid natural gas in North Asia have fallen more than 30 percent in 2020.
Copper prices have also been tested as China's construction and automotive industries have stagnated. BHP said it was monitoring the situation and was "working closely with our customers copper,quot; when returning from holiday.
For some, the decline in copper is an ominous sign: copper has long been considered an unofficial leading indicator of the direction of the world economy, due to its close connection with the industrial sector.
On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell told members of the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee that the central bank was "closely monitoring the appearance of the coronavirus, which could cause disruptions in China. that would extend to the rest of the global economy. " . "
If the recession is a blip or a serious shock it is a matter of both epidemiology and economic.
If the spread of the virus begins to decline, as many expect, the products are likely to recover as the return to normal production and inventories that have accumulated in recent weeks gradually reduced.
"Much of what happened in some of these commodity prices is speculation that gets worse before it gets better," said John LaForge, chief strategist of real assets in the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. "I guess commodity prices bounce quite quickly."
Others are not so sure.
Citseroup's Morse said that several key markets, such as crude oil, had already shown a weakness, suggesting that the global economy was weak even before the virus hit. That could complicate any rapid recovery of commodity prices.
"The market has been thinking that there will be a V-shaped recovery at some point," he said. "And we don't think that is on the cards."