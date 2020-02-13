As the coronavirus suffocates China, economic traffic jams develop worldwide

In Australia, after transporting hundreds of thousands of tons of iron ore to China, returning freighters they can face a 14-day quarantine before they can recharge.

BHP, which is based in London and Melbourne and is one of the largest copper mining companies in the world, has been in talks to possibly delay shipments to Chinese ports.

And from Qatar to Indonesia, exporters of liquefied natural gas face the prospect of interrupted shipments after a major importer in China rejected deliveries after invoking clauses in long-term contracts that blame a "greater force."

Coronavirus outbreak in China has generated economic waves that are shaking the world commodity markets and disrupting supply networks that act as the backbone of the global economy.