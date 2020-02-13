Arlington police increase patrols after 3 men allegedly threatened homeless people

Police have stepped up their patrol efforts in East Arlington throughout the Mugar Woods after a recent report by armed men threatening the homeless population living there, according to a department statement.

%MINIFYHTML33226cc7dd8f612f3285bd6620e78e1311% %MINIFYHTML33226cc7dd8f612f3285bd6620e78e1312%

"On Tuesday, February 11, the Arlington Police Department, whose members conduct weekly outreach activities in areas where the homeless are known to meet, received information that three men recently began camping at Mugar Woods and had been threatening the homeless population there, "The statement, published Wednesday, said. "The information also suggested that one of the men was in possession of a firearm and that they could be bringing drugs to the area."

While searching for suspects on Tuesday and Wednesday, officers He reportedly found a camp that was believed to be his and located a large, sharp weapon and a police-style cane.

The suspects were not located; Police said they think they are now camping in Cambridge.

"The Arlington police department cares about all its residents, including those without permanent address," interim chief Juliann Flaherty said in a statement. "We will not tolerate violent crimes in our community, and we will aggressively persecute those who seek to intimidate or victimize our vulnerable populations."