Ariana Madix "officially,quot; comes out as bisexual during the pride of Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules aired its annual episode of Pride on Monday and, although the season has been extremely dull according to fans, it was an important installment for Ariana Madix. The southern bartender celebrated his first Pride out of the closet.

For viewers who have been watching the show for a while, they know that Ariana and Lala Kent had an appointment in the back seat of Tom Sandoval's car. However, she never officially came out and said she was bisexual at a Pride event.

Madix talked about the exciting moment in the program.

Pr This Pride is my first public Pride as a bisexual queen. Before being on the Pride with my friends and thinking "This feels weird. Why am I like in Pride's closet every year?" I feel better now that people know because I am living with more sincerity, "he said. "I'm a B. I mean I always got Ace, but I'll take this B."

Next week, newcomer Dayna Kathan will also talk about her sexuality with Ariana and the two will be proudly called "bi sisters."

This episode came after Jax Taylor said on Watch What Happens Live that Ariana doesn't want to marry or have children with Sandoval because she "likes women."

I like women and men. It's called being bisexual. Have you heard of that? #thisisnthard pic.twitter.com/bJwC0VWmZe – Ariana "Buy my book,quot; Madix (@ ariana2525) January 8, 2020

The author responded and owned it while educating him.

‘I LIKE women AND men. It's called being bisexual. Have you heard of that? #thisisnthard. "

He later told the Daily Dish podcast how he felt about Jax's comments.

‘I never felt that (I had to defend my relationship with) any of our friends. It is only in that group of people. It's so weird. I wonder: "Do you know us?" I see these people all the time. I talk to them all the time, but then they tell me things that seem not to know who I am at all. "

Congratulations to Ariana for living in her truth.



