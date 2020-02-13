Apple iPhone 11 Pro: this latest Apple iPhone is available at a discount of Rs 6,000 for the first time

Apple iPhone fans, here is good news for you. The latest Apple iPhone 11 Pro is available at a discount for the first time. Launched at Rs 99,900, the 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 Pro appears with Rs 6,000 off Amazon. After the current discount, theThe smartphone can be bought at 93,900 rupees on the website of the electronic seller.

Readers should keep in mind here that this is a limited time offer as part of the current Apple Days on Amazon. The sale began on February 11 and will run until February 17. In addition, the current discount is available in two color variants of

Apple iPhone 11: gold and space gray. Other color models, Midnight Green and Gray are available at their original price of 99,900 rupees.



According to the Amazon listing site, the iPhone 11 Pro can also be purchased at easy purchase options that include standard EMI and EMI at no cost. While the standard EMI starts at Rs 4,420, the free EMI can also be used on major bank credit cards.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Specifications

Apple iPhone 11 Pro comes with the latest A13 Bionic chipset with third generation neural motor. The smartphone is dustproof and waterproof up to 4 meters deep for up to 30 minutes. It comes with an IP68 rating.

The phone offers a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It is equipped with a 12MP TrueDepth front camera (F2.2 aperture) with Portrait mode, 4K video and slow motion video. On the back, it boasts a triple camera configuration on the back. The module consists of a 12MP ultra wide angle sensor, an intelligent sensor and a telephoto camera sensor. Available camera features include night mode, portrait mode and 4K video with up to 60 fps. Apple iPhone 11 Pro runs on the latest iOS 13 operating system and offers Face ID for secure authentication.

