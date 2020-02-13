Antonio Brown talks about his recent behavior, the accusations against him, his music and more

%MINIFYHTMLa16a1dbcf779180bcbce50fb324bb8d211% %MINIFYHTMLa16a1dbcf779180bcbce50fb324bb8d212%

Antonio Brown has been in the headlines non-stop, and has been receiving the attention of many people who follow some of his recent behaviors. Now he is sitting down to tell him at his side everything that has been happening.

In a completely new interview with Hot 97 "Ebro in the morning"Antonio talked about everything from his recent behavior, to the accusations that have been filed against him, his return to the football field and even his new music.

During the interview, he said that since he does not have the football game at this time, he lacks a void that has not allowed him to solve some of his problems as he used to. He said: "I am sure that you all go through something that reacted or did something and that you return to your senses. When I get excited, it is like being in the field. You simply react from your emotion."

Like us previously He mentioned, last year, Antonio was charged by his former coach and also by an artist who had hired for sexual assault. He has maintained his innocence and claims that both women know each other, and joined him once he achieved a certain level of success.

In his NFL downtime, Antonio also announced that he was getting into music. He has been promoting his #NoWhiteWomen initiative through social networks. However, during the interview, he revealed that they are only jokes and recognizes that he loves white women and women of all nationalities.

Antonio also tried a freestyle, but it was only an attempt.

Check out the full interview below:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94