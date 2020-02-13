Anthony Watson: England's wing will miss the Six Nations game against Ireland | Rugby Union News

Home Sports Anthony Watson: England's wing will miss the Six Nations game against Ireland...

Anthony Watson: England's wing will miss the Six Nations game against Ireland

Last update: 02/13/20 2:27 pm

Anthony Watson has missed the first two Six Nations games of England

English wing Anthony Watson will miss the Six Nations game against Ireland for a calf injury, head coach Eddie Jones announced.

The 25-year-old sustained the problem before meeting with his teammates for his training camp in Portugal before the Six Nations, and he has already missed the first two games of England.

