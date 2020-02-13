Andy Dalton: Cincinnati Bengals to find new quarterback team | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML07ab32caffabb94d9ca6cb6557f1316111% %MINIFYHTML07ab32caffabb94d9ca6cb6557f1316112%





Andy Dalton was a second-round pick for the Bengals in the 2011 draft

%MINIFYHTML07ab32caffabb94d9ca6cb6557f1316115% %MINIFYHTML07ab32caffabb94d9ca6cb6557f1316116%

The Cincinnati Bengals intend to find quarterback Andy Dalton a new team in the offseason as they prepare to select Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, according to reports.

After nine years with the Bengals, Dalton will be changed "when the time is right," says the NFL Network.

The Bengals, who were 2-14 worse in the NFL last season, are expected to select Burrow, a native of Ohio, after he took LSU to the national championship in his last college season.

Burrowing or not, Cincinnati apparently plans to restart as a quarterback, but wants to avoid moving Dalton to "a bad place,quot; out of respect for the nine years Dalton spent with the organization.

Joe Burrow is expected to be the number 1 overall pick in this year's draft.

Dalton, 32, won the initial job in Cincinnati as a rookie at TCU after being recruited early in the second round in 2011.

Along with the talented open receiver AJ Green, the fourth overall pick in the same draft, Dalton arrived at the Pro Bowl in his debut season, when he led Cincinnati to the playoffs.

It would be one of three Pro Bowl positions and four consecutive postseason trips for Dalton, who had a 50-26-1 record as a starter in his first five seasons.

Dalton and the Bengals never won a playoff game together, with 0-4 in four AFC wild card defeats. The team has not had a winning record since 2015, going 20-35-1 since then with Dalton in the center.

The Dalton era appeared when it was sent to the bank shortly before the 2019 exchange deadline, with the Bengals 0-8 giving rookie fourth-round Ryan Finley three starts. But after a trio of ugly losses, head coach Zac Taylor returned to Dalton, who led the Bengals to their only two victories of the season in their last five starts.

Dalton is scheduled to enter the final season of a six-year, $ 96 million contract extension. You are ready to earn $ 17.5m in 2020.

For his career, Dalton occupies the first place in the history of the club in TD passes (204) and completions (2,757) and second in quarterback wins (70), aerial yards (31,594) and attempted passes (4,449). He threw more than 4,200 yards in a season twice (2013, 2016) and threw 33 touchdowns, the highest of his career, in 2013.