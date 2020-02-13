Andy Cohen punches the enemy accusing him of treating the stars of "real housewives" as "disposable"

%MINIFYHTMLa43a152d8168607a532ed526f11df28611% %MINIFYHTMLa43a152d8168607a532ed526f11df28612%

Bravo

Fans agreed with Andy, claiming that new faces were needed to make everything fresh, while others name the old housewives they would like to see come back.

Bravo is making a big change by firing several OG housewives, including Tamra Judge Y Vicki Gulvanson since "The true housewives of Orange County"The movement apparently did not sit well with an avid fan who came for executive producer and host. Andy Cohen for the decision

"HW's wives have made millions for you," he tweeted on Wednesday, February 12 on Twitter. "I don't appreciate you treating them as disposable. If you need a shake, replace the host. Thank you."

Andy noticed the tweet and responded enthusiastically to the user: "Ok Sebastian. You can produce the show and say goodbye and keep everyone the same every year and see how it goes."

Meanwhile, a person demanded that Bravo do a restructuring of "The true housewives of Atlanta", saying:" Replace some of these ATL housewives. The same drama every season. "Another user wanted the show to come back Phaedra Parks. "I'm just here to ask them to bring Phaedra back. That's all," said the person.

Meanwhile, a person demanded that Bravo do a restructuring of "The true housewives of Atlanta", saying:" Replace some of these ATL housewives. The same drama every season. "Another user wanted the show to come back Phaedra Parks. "I'm just here to ask them to bring Phaedra back. That's all," said the person.

The dismissal of some members of the cast of "Real Housewives" apparently had Kandi Anxious Burruss "He worries that his time in & # 39; RHOA & # 39; is coming to an end," a source said in a previous report. The source said the reality star recently "launched a spin-off about his growing family and business."

"Kandi wants to be on television and believes that her own family drama is something that viewers would like to see," the source continued. Fortunately, her family supported her completely in case Bravo approved the planned show. "Mama Joyce, Todd [Tucker] and her manager, Don Juan, are all on board," the source said.