And other! Kim Kardashian takes a tour of the massive playroom for her children

# Roommates, Kim Kardashian is officially here to welcome you with another tour of her house, and this time it is about children! On a recent video tour posted on Instagram, Kim takes you inside the incredibly massive playroom for her children … and, as expected, it's like coming out of a fairy tale.

Kim Kardashian has taken us into her $ 60 million mansion, which she shares with her husband Kanye and her four children before, before taking tours of the bathroom, kitchen, lobby and living room. Now, she is taking fans inside of what it is to be a child of the West, specifically what it is to play as such.

Published in his Instagram stories, Kim gave a detailed and amazing look at the North, Saint, Chi and Psalm game room full of virtually every toy you can imagine, perfectly coordinated and organized in colors. To start, there is a mini stage complete with drums, microphones, guitars and violins from North.

Baby Psalm has its own area full of age-appropriate toys, while North has a large collection of matching dolls and furniture that he likes to play with. A movie projector is installed on the ceiling so everyone can watch movies too.

Meanwhile, Saint has enough Legos to open his own shop. It also has a collection of dinosaurs, cars, trucks and other toys. There is a specific bank in the middle of the playroom where all the children do their homework, which also includes shelves for their books.

However, little Chi has the most spectacular part of the game room. She has a functioning grocery store, which has a working conveyor belt, a scanner and a cash register to register her purchases … she can even sign her name on the machine after paying!

Just when you thought it was over, in the middle of the room there is a slide with a group of plastic balls once you reach the bottom. Of course, there are also tons of paintings, crayons, markers, costumes and wigs for children to express their creative sides.

We don't know about you, but after seeing this, we want to be children again!

