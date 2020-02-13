An agreement between the Taliban and the United States depends on reducing violence. It could work like this.

KABUL, Afghanistan: The United States and the Taliban are perhaps the closest they have been to an agreement that could begin the end of the longest US war, with President Trump giving conditional green light to his diplomats to prepare for the signing .
That condition, however, is not small.
The United States requires that in the week prior to the signing of any agreement, there is a sustained and significant reduction in hostilities, something that is described as close to a ceasefire.
The reduction is seen as a test of the ability of all parties to control their ranks and keep their fire in a complex conflict that is increasingly mixed with local disputes and regional rivalries. The hope is that it will serve as a dry run for a longer lasting ceasefire.
If the parties manage to observe a period of reduced hostilities, the next steps of the agreement will be carried out: first a formal signature between the United States and the Taliban that displays a schedule for the gradual withdrawal of the remaining US troops, and then the start of negotiations between the Taliban and Afghan leaders on the El Political future of the country.
This is how the pause in hostilities and the next steps of the peace process could be, based on interviews with half a dozen current and former Afghan and Western officials who have closely followed the negotiations. Everyone talked about the condition of anonymity, because the details of the agreement have not been shared publicly.
Why not call it a "ceasefire,quot;?
Most of the negotiations between the United States and the Taliban occurred in 2019, One of the most violent years in history. Excluded from the talks and under pressure because its citizens died at the rate of dozens per day, the Afghan government demanded that the Americans press for a ceasefire before signing an agreement that, among other things, would begin their withdrawal from the troops .
But American negotiators knew they couldn't get the Taliban to accept a complete ceasefire. Instead, they tried to get something as close as possible to one without using the term. They spoke instead of objectives such as "violence reduction."
For the week prior to the signing of an agreement, the objective is for all parties to keep the fire. Many see it as a demobilization exercise and a control test.
Initially, the Taliban only agreed that it would not attack the main population centers, but US negotiators pressed for a more complete cessation of violence.
The Taliban have now agreed not to attack population centers, roads and government institutions, with some exceptions (that is why it is not a complete ceasefire). One of those exceptions: they have retained the right to attack if they believe that government convoys are using the calm period to supply areas that would otherwise be out of reach.
There was less certainty among officials about how reduced hostilities could be seen in the next phase of the peace process: negotiations between the Afghan parties after the United States and the Taliban sign their agreement.
A senior Afghan official informed about the discussions said that the expectation was that after the one-week trial period, there should not be a return to more attacks, and that the situation may seem even more like a ceasefire.
But other officials said Americans could apply a less stringent measure during what will likely be a long period of negotiation among Afghans, and that they might be willing to endure a certain amount of violence as long as current levels are significantly reduced (During the year past, the insurgents have carried out between 50 and 90 attacks per day).
Even so, there will be deterrents against the Taliban that intensify the attacks after reaching an agreement with the United States. Among them: US negotiators are likely to reserve the right to help Afghan forces with air power.
Some express an ambitious hope: that when the two Afghan parties begin the talks, they will immediately agree to a formal ceasefire. To date, the Taliban have resisted that, fearing that a ceasefire may break their ranks. Many of their commanders are not happy with what they see when their political leaders yield to the changing demands of the United States that fear they are a trap to weaken them on the battlefield. But if they reach an agreement for a withdrawal from the US. UU., Taliban commanders could be more receptive.
What are the complications?
The most serious concern is this: even if negotiators on both sides really intend to reduce violence, can they really make that happen, especially in local areas where war has become increasingly complex and decentralized?
US and Afghan officials have repeatedly expressed concern that the Taliban are not monolithic and cannot control some of their extremist factions. But at some level, there is the same concern for Afghan forces, which in some places depend heavily on the help of local militias.
Jawed Kohistani, an Afghan security analyst, said the reality of the battlefield was so complicated, with factional and regional influences on both sides, that ensuring that an agreement is not violated would be difficult.
Some Afghan officials fear that the United States is entering into an agreement to reduce violence without appreciating the foundations necessary to prepare military forces at the local level.
"This war, this geography is very complex," Kohistani said. “There are groups that see their benefit in the continuation of the war. This will be a very complex and difficult process. It will require wisdom and tolerance, it will require comprehensive supervision and cooperation. ”
When trying to restart negotiations after President Trump abruptly withdrew from the talks as the agreement seemed close last September, the two sides resorted to confidence-building measures, including a major exchange of prisoners.
As part of that exchange, three districts in the south of Zabul province were to attempt a brief cessation of hostilities. But it fell apart.
Exactly what happened is in dispute. The Taliban pointed their finger at government forces and said they killed two of their fighters. Afghan officials say they retired for two days and then the Taliban began launching attacks.
A Western official said the lessons of the Zabul experiment, including the need for a good monitoring mechanism, were being used during negotiations to reduce hostilities.
What comes next?
If both parties formally announce an official reduction of hostilities, and if it is considered a success, the United States and the Taliban will officially sign an agreement.
Then, when Washington begins a gradual withdrawal of the approximately 12,000 remaining troops, a process that could take up to two years, the Taliban will meet with other Afghan leaders to discuss a future of shared power.
But getting there will be difficult.
A major problem could be the release of thousands of Taliban prisoners. The insurgents hope that will happen between the signing of the agreement with the Americans and their meeting with the Afghan leaders.
But Afghan officials seem reluctant to reveal that leverage so early in their talks, before securing Taliban commitments on basic issues. Among them are the rights of women and minorities, and the form of a future democratic government.
The Afghan political elite has also been extremely divided, the divisions expanded by a highly contested presidential election. More than four months after the vote, there is still no declared winner.
And all Afghan factions would have to agree on a united negotiating team to sit in front of the Taliban, a task that has so far proved extremely difficult.
Fatima Faizi, Najim Rahim and Taimoor Shah contributed reports.