An agreement between the Taliban and the United States depends on reducing violence. It could work like this.

Initially, the Taliban only agreed that it would not attack the main population centers, but US negotiators pressed for a more complete cessation of violence.

The Taliban have now agreed not to attack population centers, roads and government institutions, with some exceptions (that is why it is not a complete ceasefire). One of those exceptions: they have retained the right to attack if they believe that government convoys are using the calm period to supply areas that would otherwise be out of reach.

There was less certainty among officials about how reduced hostilities could be seen in the next phase of the peace process: negotiations between the Afghan parties after the United States and the Taliban sign their agreement.

A senior Afghan official informed about the discussions said that the expectation was that after the one-week trial period, there should not be a return to more attacks, and that the situation may seem even more like a ceasefire.

But other officials said Americans could apply a less stringent measure during what will likely be a long period of negotiation among Afghans, and that they might be willing to endure a certain amount of violence as long as current levels are significantly reduced (During the year past, the insurgents have carried out between 50 and 90 attacks per day).

Even so, there will be deterrents against the Taliban that intensify the attacks after reaching an agreement with the United States. Among them: US negotiators are likely to reserve the right to help Afghan forces with air power.

Some express an ambitious hope: that when the two Afghan parties begin the talks, they will immediately agree to a formal ceasefire. To date, the Taliban have resisted that, fearing that a ceasefire may break their ranks. Many of their commanders are not happy with what they see when their political leaders yield to the changing demands of the United States that fear they are a trap to weaken them on the battlefield. But if they reach an agreement for a withdrawal from the US. UU., Taliban commanders could be more receptive.