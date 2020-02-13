Home Entertainment Amber Rose shoots critics of tattoos in the face: "Beauty is inside...

Amber Rose shoots critics of tattoos in the face: "Beauty is inside my P * ssy and inside my heart!"

Amber Rose turned to social networks to criticize critics who don't feel her recent tattoo on her face, which shows her children's names, on her forehead.

"For people who tell me that I'm too pretty for a tat face are the same people who would tell me that I'm & # 39; too pretty & # 39; even if they thought I'm ugly and lie to me hahaha or just tell me I'm ugly ", wrote. "Either way, the moral of the story is to do what you want in life."

