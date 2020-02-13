Amber Rose reveals the death of Kobe Bryant led to her decision to get a tattoo on her forehead!

%MINIFYHTMLdef3f70cd6bcd726cae9ddc10fa966d111% %MINIFYHTMLdef3f70cd6bcd726cae9ddc10fa966d112%

Amber Rose appeared in many headlines when she revealed her new tattoos on her forehead that read the names of her two children. But although her fans were generally not happy that she "ruined,quot; her "pretty face,quot; in that way, it turns out that the model had a very moving reason to do so.

Apparently, Amber was inspired to do so by the tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant!

While she was invited to Fox Soul's One On One With Keyshia Cole program yesterday, Amber started with "You Know, I Have to Be Honest,quot; when asked about her new tattoo, which is quite large and is just under her hair.

She went on to say that "I don't want this to sound cheesy, but after Kobe died, it made me reflect on my own life." I don't want people to think, "Oh, Kobe died, and she got a tattoo," but it was something like that. I thought about my father, and I had cancer when I was only 40 years old. He went through remission, and it's good, but he almost died, and I'm 36 years old. And I've been waiting for this tattoo for a long time, so it was like & # 39; you know what? Life is too short. Just do it. Live your best life without regrets. "

The star made it very clear that he does not regret now that he finally did.

Now, the words "Bash,quot; and "Slash,quot;, which are the names of their two children, are written on their foreheads as a permanent tribute to them.

But Amber received a lot of criticism about the tattoo to the point that he had to address it.

That said, he went to his IG to write: & # 39; For people who tell me I'm too pretty for a tat face, they are the same people who would tell me that I'm & # 39; Too pretty & # 39; even if they think I'm ugly and lie to me. Or they would just tell me that I'm ugly. So, anyway, the moral of the story is to do whatever you want in life. "



