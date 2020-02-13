Amber Rose defends her new controversial tattoo while doing good deeds: Alexander Edwards' girlfriend also reveals the reason behind the movement

Amber Rose appeared in the headlines after a recent photograph that appeared on social media revealed a bold new tattoo on the forehead of the model.

The photo was first uploaded by Instagram user "notyourkittycosplay,quot; on February 7. The person makes a living as a cosplayer, costume and costume designer, and Twitch Streamer.

According to the title of the Not Your Kitty publication, she was shopping at Dolls Kills in Los Angeles, when she rejected her purchase transaction, as she did not notify her bank of her trip to another state.

As Not Your Kitty moved away from the cash register to be able to contact her bank, she was caught by the cashier, who handed her the newly purchased items in a bag and said: "This is for you from Amber Rose."

After what happened, the cosplayer and streamer managed to take a picture with their savior.

However, as Not Your Kitty shared the image, it was not the pleasant gesture that attracted the most media attention, but rather Rose's forehead that seemed to be covered with a new tattoo, which looked like some words.

As a result, many Instagram users were intrigued if the tattoo was real and, if so, what was written on Amber's forehead. The poster of the image confirmed that the ink was real and that the words were the names of Rose's children.

The photograph gathered many comments, but although some expressed their admiration for Rose's love for her children, others criticized her for ruining her face.

One person said: "It's her face, but it's looks CRAZY … the outside matched the inside before she did that … I don't say anything about it if you don't care what people think,quot; . 🙄 "

A sponsor shared: "@amberrose 💖 I don't think it's a real tattoo … it seems that someone was playing … but if so … his body … his face … his tattoo … it's still beautiful . 💖💖 "

This follower declared: “But she is really too beautiful for a tattoo on her forehead. At least he should have been somewhere else on his face but on his forehead. 😩😭 "

This fourth commenter explained: "It is absolutely horrible why you would do something so despicable to yourself."

Ad

Alexander Edward's girlfriend is a true fashion risk taker.



Post views:

0 0