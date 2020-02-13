Amazon's Jeff Bezos buys Beverly Hills estate for a record $ 165 million – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Being the richest man in the world comes with its advantages.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos bought the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for the staggering $ 165 million, according to a report published Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal. It sets a record for the most expensive residential real estate purchase in the Los Angeles area.

The estate, built by the co-founder of Warner Bros. and former President Jack Warner in the 1920s and 1930s, extends over 9 acres.

According to Architectural Digest, it includes a 13,600 square foot mansion, a golf course, a tennis court, two guest houses, three greenhouses and several gardens and terraces.

Bezos bought the house of music and film mogul David Geffen, reports the Journal. Geffen will make great profits, since he himself paid $ 47 million for the house in 1990, the newspaper said.

Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Bezos announced in January 2019 that they would divorce. As part of his divorce agreement, he received a four percent stake in Amazon, valued at approximately $ 36 billion. However, despite the agreement, Bezos remains the richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $ 132 billion, according to Bloomberg.