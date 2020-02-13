Amanda Seales thinks that Jussie Smollett did things & # 39; noble & # 39; with a false attack of hate and crime

WENN / Avalon / Joseph Marzullo

When describing the crime as victimless, the television host compares it to Emmett Till, a black teenager who was lynched in 1955 after being falsely accused of making an offensive comment to a white woman.

"The real"co-host Amanda Seales apparently he thinks that Jussie SmollettThe false attack of a hate crime last year is not all bad. During the Wednesday February 12 episode of the talk show, Amanda offered an amazing defense of the dishonored "Empire"star.

"Even if it was a hoax in order to draw attention to this, then I think he is a low-profile nobleman," said the host on the television star, who made headlines after faking hate crimes against African-Americans.

"It's as if I had gone crazy by focusing on situations like this and wanting to make people have to pay," he added, referring to the case of Emmett Till, a black teenager who was lynched in 1955 after being falsely accused of doing an offensive comment to a white woman. "Like, Emmett Till's accuser was alive, I think he's still alive."

"This young man died, and she announced that she was lying about it. They should have shackled him that day! And he's walking!" she argued.

Amanda then said it was different from Jussie's case, which she considered a crime without victims. "Then, nobody was hurt in this situation, nobody. Do you know why they are angry? Their time. Their resources are being used," he explained. "Taxpayers' resources are being used every day to imprison people who have done nothing but be addicted. Therefore, I don't want to hear about Jussie Smollett."

Co-host Adrienne Houghton Then he intervened: "Okay, but what do we do with people who feel that & # 39; Well, what happens if a hate crime really happens to me, and now for what Jussie Smollett did, now they don't believe me & # 39; "If this instance is what makes you not believe, baby, that is a lie that we are being told to ourselves. We have lived in a nation where we do not believe hate crimes every day. Every day."

"Did you get a blow on the wrist for all these people and can't hit the wrist for Jussie Smollett?" Amanda responded. "Like, why do they say it's a great thing? I'm just, I don't think so. We watch black men constantly throwing the book at them all the time."