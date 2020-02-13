Amanda Seales seems upset when Jeannie Mai kisses Loni Love

%MINIFYHTMLa8b2ed77a954e84ad99fd0fe2e3bbeb211% %MINIFYHTMLa8b2ed77a954e84ad99fd0fe2e3bbeb212%

Even before the kiss, the comedian already began to look quite uncomfortable when her co-host of & # 39; The Real & # 39; He talked about the Corona virus and its impact on Asians.

It seems Amanda Seales really doesn't get along with Jeannie Mai. The comedian was caught on camera making a face when she "The real"The co-host talked about xenophobia in the episode of the show on Wednesday, February 12, and it became more evident when the 41-year-old man kissed Loni love on the lips.

Amanda began to look quite uncomfortable when Jeannie talked about the Corona virus and its impact on her race. Remembering the time she and Young jeezy He received racist comments while attending New York Fashion Week, said: "I saw in the comments on other blogs, a couple of times like, & # 39; Don't realize that Corona, Jeezy & # 39 ;. or & # 39; She got that Crown that hooked him & # 39; and that is very painful because there are people who are really dying for this. "

She continued: "I actually heard that there are schools that are considering quarantining Asian children because they just want to keep it safe. This is real life. So, I just want to say this. We know that the wrong information along with the fear leads to xenophobia. And xenophobia is a deep-rooted fear against foreigners. Therefore, we have to do better and know that, as far as you are concerned, educate yourself so as not to give life to fears and misunderstandings. "

After his speech, he went on to hug some members of the audience to prove his point. Jeannie also kissed Loni on the lips, and that was when Amanda seemed clearly upset and made a rather bad face. Because his expression was so evident, many "The Real" viewers noticed this and could not help commenting.

"Amanda can't hide her reaction to the kiss! It's literally her whole face, without pun intended," one wrote, while another simply pointed out: "Look at Amanda's face when Jeannie kisses Loni." Another said: "I don't feel like Amanda anymore. She's so negative and always grimaces. They should have kept him at four."