Home Entertainment Amanda Seales from The Real: Jussie Smollet was & # 39; Noble...

Amanda Seales from The Real: Jussie Smollet was & # 39; Noble & # 39; for making an attack

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

A Real Seales de The Real was hired by The Real less than a month ago, and is already making waves.

Yesterday, while discussing the recent accusation of actor Jussie Smollet, Amanda suggested that the dishonored actor was "low profile noble,quot; for organizing his attack.

Amanda told the audience: "Even if (Jussie's attack) was a hoax. This is really happening all the time."

She continued: "And if it was a hoax to draw attention (violence against LBGTQ), then that is low profile noble."

Listens:

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©