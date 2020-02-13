Amanda Seales from The Real: Jussie Smollet was & # 39; Noble & # 39; for making an attack

A Real Seales de The Real was hired by The Real less than a month ago, and is already making waves.

Yesterday, while discussing the recent accusation of actor Jussie Smollet, Amanda suggested that the dishonored actor was "low profile noble,quot; for organizing his attack.

Amanda told the audience: "Even if (Jussie's attack) was a hoax. This is really happening all the time."

She continued: "And if it was a hoax to draw attention (violence against LBGTQ), then that is low profile noble."

Listens:

Not everyone on the panel agreed with her. As soon as Amanda made that statement, Adrienne's head drew back in amazement. And he gave Amanda a very confused look.

Tamera Mowry was equally surprised by Amanda's logic. His eyes widened and he looked very uncomfortable, as if he was holding something.