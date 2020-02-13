Alexander Radulov injury update: Dallas Stars placed forward on IR

The Dallas Stars placed forward Alexander Radulov on the list of injured reservations on Thursday morning. Although he played in the team's last game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, Saturday's competition against the St. Louis Blues was lost.

%MINIFYHTMLa0cf917ca456b7b64c9af79b4e10074411% %MINIFYHTMLa0cf917ca456b7b64c9af79b4e10074412%

He suffered an upper body injury on February 7 against Minnesota when he and his teammate Denis Gurianov collided as they entered the attack zone. Radulov did not return to the game.

In his last game, the 33-year-old striker played 14 minutes and 32 seconds, slightly below his usual workload. He has 15 goals and 16 assists in 52 games this season, with a pace of 47 points, which would be the second lowest in his six seasons with a minimum of 50 games played.

Dallas reminded forward Jason Robertson to complete Radulov's lineup. Robertson was selected in the second round of the 2017 NHL draft and is expected to make his NHL debut on Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has 35 points (20 goals, 15 assists) in 49 games this season with Texas Stars, a Dallas AHL affiliate.

MORE: Rising Stars: how Dallas's young talent is impacting the lineup

The stars as a whole have had trouble scoring this season, star forward Tyler Seguin has not scored in his last 17 games, but thanks to the above-average defense and possibly the best goalkeeper tandem in the league with Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin, they win many low scoring games. Dallas has allowed the second lowest number of goals against this season (142) while only No. 24 in goals scored (140).

Despite the lack of offensive production, the Stars (32-19-5) are third in the Central Division, only three points behind Colorado (33-16-5) and four behind St. Louis (32-15- 9).