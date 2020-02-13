Adele looks unrecognizable in black leggings and tight top after losing 100 pounds!

%MINIFYHTML68a2f3a7aed8b4f977349733d64783b211% %MINIFYHTML68a2f3a7aed8b4f977349733d64783b212%

It's very difficult to recognize Adele these days after her huge weight loss of 100 pounds! The singer looks like a completely different person after her transformation and this new photo of her in training clothes will convince you of that!

The star was captured by the camera and about the use of sportswear, including a tight top and black leggings.

It was clear that the singer was carrying these items that, after losing no less than 100 pounds, now has a flat belly, a small waist and thin and toned legs!

It is really safe to say that he completely resembles another person and that it may take some time to get used to his new appearance.

People have already seen some pictures of her from different events, but she would obviously pose for them and they were not full-body shots.

That's why candid photos of her in casual and sportswear walking down the street are even more amazing and amazing!

As mentioned earlier, he wore a black training shirt and matching leggings, both tight in his body, without hiding anything!

That said, it became clear that he now has a very small waist, a flat stomach and thin and toned legs.

To complete his training attire, Adele also wore a black Nike cap and matching shoes of the same brand.

However, while wearing training clothes, it did not seem to go to the gym as it also wore gold and silver bracelets on both wrists and even had some makeup: red lipstick.

In addition, the color of his nails was black, combining with the rest of his outfit. Check out the photos here!

As you may know, Adele has focused on losing weight since her divorce from Simon Konecki in April 2019, so it may be her & # 39; revenge body & # 39 ;.



