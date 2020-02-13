According to reports, the singer of Ramona, star of & # 39; RHONY & # 39 ;, was & # 39; total b * tch & # 39; with Jill Zarin during his visit to London

Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer has been labeled "total b * tch,quot; after he reportedly met his old friend, Jill Zarin, at a private club in London.

"Jill ran into Ramona and Ramona was a great bitch for her," a source captured at Radar Online said. "Jill was with Juliet [Angus] of the Ladies in London holding the court at a main table," the source said. "Ramona came in and Jill was excited to see her."

The bad blood between them was apparently news for Jill, who was happy to see Ramona.

"Jill approached Ramona to say hello and wanted to invite Ramona to sit at her table. They made eye contact and Ramona turned her back and began to walk the other way," the source told Radar.

"When Jill met Ramona, Ramona completely ignored her and acted as if she didn't know her. Jill was visibly upset and was crying when she turned around and returned to her table."

Jill was reportedly sad for that, but not for long. Fans of the show will not be surprised with the cold actions of Ramona. She is often accused of snubbing her friends while in the company of others.