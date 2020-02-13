A study states that having more than 10 sexual partners almost doubles the risk of women's cancer

According to one study, the most promiscuous people are more likely to get cancer in old age.

The researchers found that having 10 or more sex partners throughout life almost doubled the risk of a woman developing cancer, and increased it by two-thirds for men.

The cause could be a link between sexually transmitted infections and cancers, for example, HPV, which increases the risk of diseases of the cervix and penis.

And people who had sex with more partners also tended to drink more alcohol and smoke more cigarettes, the scientists said, but they also exercised more.

The finding was no reason to avoid having sex, they added, and said that sex brings a variety of physical and mental health benefits that outweighed the long-term risk.

The researchers said that an increased risk of contracting STIs could result in an increased risk of developing cancer (stock image)

Researchers at Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, collected data from almost 6,000 men and women over 50.

Among men, those who reported more than 10 lovers in their lives were 69 percent more likely to get cancer, compared to those who only slept with one or none.

It was found that women who reported 10 or more sexual partners were 91 percent more likely to have been diagnosed with cancer.

Only 486 men (19 percent) and 239 women (7.5 percent) admitted having sex with 10 or more people.

Dr. Lee Smith, an expert at Anglia Ruskin University and author of the study, told MailOnline: "We expected there to be an association between the number of sexual partners and the risk of cancer, since previous research has shown that specific STIs they can cause several types of cancer. "

& # 39; In fact, a greater number of sexual partners means greater potential exposure to STIs. It is interesting that the risk is higher in women compared to men.

"This may be because the link between certain STIs and cancer is stronger in women, such as HPV (human papillomavirus) and cervical cancer compared to HPV and penile cancer."

The people in the study, which was published in the journal BMJ Sexual and Reproductive Health, had an average age of 64 years and most were married.

The most common category for both sexes was one or no sexual partners: 785 of 2,537 men and 1,285 of 3,185 women.

In both sexes, people with a more colorful sexual history also tend to be younger, single and in richer or poorer communities.

And those who reported a greater number of sexual partners were also more likely to smoke, drink frequently and perform more vigorous physical activity weekly, the study found.

DATE APPLICATIONS GUILTED FOR STI CLOSURE RATES The clinics are struggling & # 39; to deal with the growing number of STIs because dating applications are encouraging casual sex, experts warned. Syphilis cases increased in half in Wales between 2016 and 2017, and a record number of people over 65 get syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia in England, figures show. Experts and doctors in the field have warned that the rapid change of partners and the increase in casual sex driven by online dating applications can make it more likely to get an STI. And they also make it harder to contact previous partners, who may not have friends in common. Dr. Olwen Williams, president of the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV, told the BBC in October: “ The frequency of application connections and dating applications used as a kind of means to access sexual activity seems have increased significantly. & # 39; What we can say about sexual mixing and sexual networks is that things have changed considerably. & # 39; We are seeing a genuine increase in STIs. If we were only seeing an increase in the tests, our figures would look slightly different, but it feels that way. "Certainly, in my career I had never seen so much gonorrhea or syphilis in my area."

When all the data were analyzed, a significant association emerged between the number of sexual partners for life and the risk of a diagnosis of cancer between both sexes.

Participants were also asked to rate their own health and report any long-standing condition or illness that would affect routine activity in any way.

The researchers state that the results provide some evidence that the number of sexual partners for life is associated with adverse health outcomes in a sample of older adults in England.

However, Dr. Smith did not want to dissuade people from having sex.

He said: & # 39; Sexual activity has multiple benefits for physical and mental health, especially in old age and we do not want to discourage sexual activity among older adults.

& # 39; People who had risky sexual encounters should contact their health care providers for an examination of possible sexually transmitted infections and should talk openly about how to minimize this risk with their health care providers. The use of adequate protection will reduce the risk of related cancers in the future.

The researchers said their study could not establish the cause, but said the findings match those of previous studies, which implies sexually transmitted infections in the development of various types of cancer and hepatitis.

They did not obtain information on the specific types of cancer that participants reported, but speculated: & # 39; … the increased risk of cancer could be driven by the types known to be associated with (sexually transmitted infections) & # 39 ;.

And they suggested that inquiring about the number of sexual partners could complement existing cancer screening programs by helping to identify people at risk.

That is, if additional research can establish a causal association between the number of sexual partners and subsequent poor health.

But an explanation of the gender difference in the risk of long-term conditions remains & # 39; elusive & # 39 ;, they wrote, especially since men tend to have more sex partners for life than women, while women Women are more likely than men to see a doctor when they feel sick, potentially limiting the associated consequences for their long-term health.