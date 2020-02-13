A passenger from the United Kingdom who tried to open the door of the plane in flight is imprisoned for 2 years

LONDON [Reuters] – A British woman who, in a drunken state, tried to open the door of a passenger plane thousands of feet above the North Sea has been imprisoned for two years and has banned the airline's life, The authorities said.
The woman, Chloe Haines, was on a night flight with Jet2, a low-cost British airline, from Stansted Airport, east London, to Dalaman, in southwestern Turkey, when she jumped to the plane's door and scratched a member of the plane. crew and shouted: "I will kill them all," according to the BBC.
Other passengers helped the plane's crew contain Mrs. Haines, a Jet2 spokesman told the New York Times in July. Military planes were scrambled to escort the plane back to Britain, where it was arrested.
In a testimony Wednesday at Chelmsford Crown Court in England, "the prosecution said it was drunk, loud and arguing," said his lawyer, Oliver Saxby, in an email on Thursday.
Ms. Haines, 26, pleaded guilty to "jeopardizing the safety of a plane and a common assault." during the flight, Saxby said.
Not much else is known about Mrs. Haines or why she went to the door of the plane. But his lawyer said that "having asked him to sit down, he got upset and tried to grab the handle of one of the doors, apparently in an attempt to open it."
The lawyer told the court on Wednesday that Ms. Haines "was not only drunk; she was not well." He also said that he had not consumed alcohol since the fateful June flight and was "deeply ashamed of what he did," the BBC reported.
"She cried during the entire hearing," Mr. Saxby added Thursday.
Some researchers have noticed that the stress of flying has increased over the years, driven by stricter safety protocols, higher rates, higher rates and, in most cases, alcohol, which contributes to an increase in rebel behavior on airplanes.
The International Air Transport Association, an industry trade group that has about 290 member airlines, said there was a disruptive episode for every 1,053 flights in 2017. In 2016, there was an incident for every 1,424 flights, he said.
In some cases, pilots have been forced to go around the planes, creating significant delays.
Ms. Haines' behavior caused alarmed officials to summon two Typhon military fighter jets of the Royal Air Force to escort the plane back to Stansted airport.
It was considered that the situation on board was so serious that the jets rushed towards the plane, creating a sonic boom that "could be heard miles away," the airline said. He said in a statement in July.
Essex police officers boarded the plane after it landed and arrested Ms. Haines on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and endangering a plane, authorities said on twitter at the time.
Steve Heapy, the airline's executive director, welcomed the court's decision and said in a statement Wednesday that Ms. Haines' conduct, which had distressed the airline's crew and customers, was "one of the more serious cases of disruptive passenger behavior "than the airline had experienced.
Mr. Heapy said that "excessive alcohol consumption was a contributing factor in this incident,quot; and added that the airline was working to address the problem of excessive alcohol consumption at the airport before and aboard a flight.
Saxby said Thursday he did not know where he would serve his sentence. He noted that the maximum sentence for endangering the safety of an airplane was five years.
The airline said in its July statement that it had banned Ms. Haines' life and had billed more than 85,000 pounds, more than $ 110,000, to recover the costs of diverting the plane back to Stansted.
Jet2 did not immediately confirm Thursday if Ms. Haines had returned it.
