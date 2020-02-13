A passenger from the United Kingdom who tried to open the door of the plane in flight is imprisoned for 2 years

LONDON [Reuters] – A British woman who, in a drunken state, tried to open the door of a passenger plane thousands of feet above the North Sea has been imprisoned for two years and has banned the airline's life, The authorities said.

The woman, Chloe Haines, was on a night flight with Jet2, a low-cost British airline, from Stansted Airport, east London, to Dalaman, in southwestern Turkey, when she jumped to the plane's door and scratched a member of the plane. crew and shouted: "I will kill them all," according to the BBC.

Other passengers helped the plane's crew contain Mrs. Haines, a Jet2 spokesman told the New York Times in July. Military planes were scrambled to escort the plane back to Britain, where it was arrested.

In a testimony Wednesday at Chelmsford Crown Court in England, "the prosecution said it was drunk, loud and arguing," said his lawyer, Oliver Saxby, in an email on Thursday.