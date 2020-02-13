A doctor in Idlib: "There can be no worse than this,quot; | Syria

The Syrian city of Maaret al-Numan is located on a key road that connects the capital, Damascus, with Aleppo. Former point of anti-government protest, it has suffered months of bombing by Syrian government forces that finally captured the strategic location at the end of last month. In 2011, Maaret al-Numan was one of the first cities in the province of Idlib, the last stronghold of the opposition, to rise against the government of President Bashar al-Assad. He was captured by rebels who fought against al-Assad forces in 2012.

Now, as the Syrian army advances in its battle in Idlib, civilians are the most affected. When counting the war years, a doctor in Maaret al-Numan shares his story.

My name is Dr. Tarraf. I was born in Al-Mash & # 39; had, one of the urban slums of Aleppo, on February 1, 1982, the day the terrifying Hama Massacre began. For 27 days, Syrian soldiers razed the city, killing 20,000 people, to quell a rebellion against the government of President Hafez al-Assad, the father of current President Bashar al-Assad.

My family is originally from a small town in the province of Idlib called Haas, about 10 kilometers (six miles) west of Maaret al-Numan. We moved there in 1995 because our small apartment was not big enough for our growing family.

I was the second child in a large house of six boys and two girls. One of my brothers, Mustafa, has managed to move to Germany to start a new life. I call him the only survivor of the family.

Of the remaining five children, two were lost in the Syrian war, two had their lives and studies suspended due to fighting and arrests, and I no longer make plans for the future.

Dr. Tarraf in surgery at the Maaret al-Numan hospital (Photo courtesy of Dr. Tarraf)

My job as a doctor has become unbearably exhausting, both physically and mentally, since the regime launched its Idlib operation last spring. At that time, I worked in two hospitals, the Kafr Nabl surgery hospital and the Maaret al-Numan central hospital. These facilities were the closest to the front line of the regime and suffered heavy bombardment for a long period of time. There was a constant stream of casualties coming to the hospital. Doctors literally did not have the opportunity to rest.

The chose

I remember one of the worst days, on August 28, 2019, when the main vegetable market in Maaret al-Numan was the target of an air attack from a Syrian army plane. We had six operating rooms in the hospital and only eight doctors. Shortly after the air raid, injured people began arriving, along with corpses. In five minutes all the operating rooms were full. I was the last surgeon to get there.

I went in to find two patients, both of whom needed immediate help. As a doctor, I had to choose which one to treat and which one to transfer to another hospital about 30 minutes away, something we do when there are limited resources and many cases to attend. The first patient was a man in his thirties who was in hemorrhagic shock. The other was a three-year-old boy who was bleeding from shrapnel in his chest; He was also in shock.

Syrian government airstrikes have destroyed many civil structures, including Dr. Tarraf's house, pictured here (Photo courtesy of Dr. Tarraf)

It was a terrifying moment when I had to make a decision; one that would help a patient but could lead to another dying on the way to the referral hospital. I had no choice but to choose, so I chose the child.

It was a difficult choice. But I thought of my two year old son. I saw that boy as if he were mine, so I decided to help him. I started treating him, opened his abdomen, tried to sew blood vessels. But after 15 minutes, unfortunately, we couldn't save him, and the anesthesiologist declared him dead. I left the operating room to find that the man was still there, waiting for an ambulance, since they were in great demand.

I went back to work, trying to save him too. I started a blood transfusion in the waiting room; I opened his abdomen and did thoracentesis. But unfortunately, the man also died after 30 minutes of trying to help him.

I had just left the operating room, frustrated and exhausted, when a local man asked me about the patient. I told him he was dead. Then he asked me about the boy, and I told him that he was also dead. Then he said, "You know, doctor. They were both a man and his son."

It was one of the worst and most traumatic moments of my life. I will never forget it because I could not save the man and his son.

Saying goodbye

In the hospital, there were so many critical cases that they urgently needed help. So I would always be under pressure and suffer from insomnia.

More than a month before that August day was another horrible moment. It was after sunset on July 10 when the Maaret al-Numan hospital was attacked. The installation was severely affected and the electricity generator was damaged.

He was the doctor on call and, along with other colleagues, we decided that we needed to evacuate the hospital and all the patients. But the most worrying part was when we had to evacuate the newborn incubators. The hospital had six of them. All those babies needed to stay there; but we knew that the regime could point back to the hospital, so they had to be transferred. We continued with the evacuation, but some of the babies died along the way.

Some of the patients, about 10 percent, refused to be evacuated. It was a very difficult time. But as doctors we decided to stay with them, accepting the potential risk of being struck a second time by airstrikes. Two hours later, the regime's helicopters threw barrel bombs over the city of Maaret al-Numan. The hospital received dozens of wounded. We managed to save most of them because we stayed.

Dr. Tarraf with his children (Photo courtesy of Dr. Tarraf)

After the last campaign of the regime in Idlib, I sent my family to the border between Turkey and Syria, where it is safer, while still working in hospitals in Idlib.

But for months before, every time I went to the hospital, I said goodbye to my family as if I never saw them again. I always thought I'd go to the hospital and never come back.

It was mentally exhausting, because we had to work under constant bombing. Every time I heard jets in the sky, I thought the hospital would be the next target. That put us in the medical field under enormous psychological pressure. And it made my family and my loved ones constantly worry. They contact me from time to time to make sure I'm not hurt. Especially my parents, who have already lost two children, Yusuf and Huzaifa.

Losing Brothers

When we were young, our family didn't have much. But my parents went out of their way to provide a decent life for my brothers and me.

Although the eight of us were very good at school, life began to be more difficult when my brothers and I started college. My father's salary was barely enough to cover the basic needs of the family. My older brother, Yusuf, went to medical school in 1999 and I did the same in 2000. My father started borrowing money and those debts began to accumulate. With the increase in university bills as the years went by, my family remained in debt until my brother and I graduated from the university and began working overtime shifts in hospitals in addition to our specialization internships.

In 2011 the Syrian revolution began. By then, Yusuf was a doctor at Tishreen Military Hospital, near Damascus. I was a resident doctor specializing in general surgery and I was in my last year of specialization in urology at Al-Muwasat Hospital in Damascus. Our brother Huzaifa was in his senior year in medical school.

Dr. Tarraf with his father and brothers (Photo courtesy of Dr. Tarraf)

Shortly after, Yusuf left Damascus and moved to Idlib. He then quit his job in the government and began helping people in our hometown, where people were killed during the protests and then killed by the regime's bombings. I remained in Damascus until I finished my thesis and obtained my degree.

Later, Huzaifa was arrested at the end of 2012 on the university campus of Damascus. I tried my best to get it out and paid huge amounts of money to release it. I contacted an intermediary involved in these types of transactions. However, when he discovered that Huzaifa was a doctor, he said he could not help.

"It is easier to ensure the release of a militant (opponent) or a prison protester than doctors," he told me.

We discovered two months later that Huzaifa had been tortured and killed in custody.

I returned to Haas, our village, and the revolution had already been militarized. Yusuf and I remain firm in our commitment to revolutionary principles helping people in field hospitals. Another of our brothers, Qutaiba, was arrested during his last year of the civil engineering university, but was later released, after which he decided to return to the village and never dared to return to the university.

Our youngest brother, Ubayda, finished high school and entered the computer engineering university, but did not dare to continue after his first year because he was afraid of being arrested. So we all stay in town. Everything, besides Mustafa, that went to the university, where he began to study communication engineering and then moved to Germany to continue his studies.

The town was bombed

In 2016, Haas was bombed. The regime focused on a school complex on October 26 in what was later called the "Massacre of Ballpoint Pens,quot;, as it deliberately focused on the school complex and all nearby roads. The majority of the victims were children in primary school.

The family house in Haas was destroyed in an air raid (Photo courtesy of Dr. Tarraf)

Many doctors were also killed. My brother Yusuf was in the village and ran to the place that had been attacked because he wanted to help those who needed medical assistance. The regime's planes deliberately pointed to the same place and he was among the victims.

Regime forces always do that. They would point to a place with air strikes and when people come to help the survivors, they would point to the place several minutes later. And a third time too.

Our house had been repeatedly attacked throughout the revolution, but with the help of my brothers we had always managed to fix it. The last time he was attacked was completely destroyed, as was my house.

Now, I have no plans for the future. We live day by day, here. I can't even think about tomorrow. Just today another battle began a few hours ago, with non-stop air raids and artillery bombings, injuries constantly arriving at the hospital in the city of Idlib, where I now work.

My worst fear is for the future of Syria. Syria is becoming the worst that a state can be: a failed state plus a dictatorship, combined under occupation. There can be no more evil than that.

This account, as the journalist Zakaria Zakaria was told, has been edited for clarity and brevity.