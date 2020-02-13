A 5-year-old boy saves the extended family from the house fire: "Our hero!"

%MINIFYHTML99e1cd2197ffba90613c63e49eff80cb11% %MINIFYHTML99e1cd2197ffba90613c63e49eff80cb12%

KINGSTON, Georgia (Local Up News Info) – A 5-year-old Georgian boy is being hailed as a "hero,quot; for saving several members of his family from a fire that started inside his home.

Noah Woods woke up Sunday morning to find his room on fire, Bartow County officials said. He immediately took action, taking his 2-year-old sister and his dog out of the house.

"I picked up (her sister) Lily, I came to the window with Lily, took the dog and left," Woods told WSB. "That's it, and I went out."

Then he returned to the house, ran up the stairs and told his uncle to help get everyone else out.

Woods and 4 other family members were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation, according to the Facebook publication of the Bartow County Fire Department. In total, "our hero!" – as described by the BCFD publication – he is credited for saving himself and 7 other family members.

"If it wasn't for Noah, I mean we were all asleep, so we wouldn't have known what was going on," said the boy's grandfather, David Woods. "We could all have lost our lives."

Investigators say the fire broke out in the bedroom that Noah and Lily shared and apparently was the result of an electrical overload.

Woods will be recognized as an honorary firefighter on Friday by BCFD chief Dwayne Jamison and will receive a "Life Saver Award."

The extended family that shares the house on the west side of Kingston had no insurance, but a GoFundMe page was created to pay for temporary housing and help them rebuild.