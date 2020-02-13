75 years later, Dresden remembers the images of war and the echoes of history

Universal mourning and atonement have been central themes in the commemoration of the nation. But the extreme right has tried to use the attack to promote a revisionist history of the Nazi state.
BERLIN [AP] – The Germans turned 75 since the Allied bombs destroyed the eastern city of Dresden, and national leaders emphasized the atonement and universal grieving of the victims of war, even when the extreme right has promoted a revisionist vision of the Nazi state.
The images of the burned and skeletal buildings of Dresden have become synonymous with the ravages of war. Hell devastated the city, the capital of the state of Saxony, which caused temperatures so high that they caused the collapse of the stone dome of the Church of Our Lady. It was rebuilt after reunification and consecrated in 2005.
But in Germany, the attack also sowed the seeds of the debate about victims and responsibility, which has acquired new meaning as a resurgence of the extreme right in the east of the country promotes a revisionist history of World War II.
The duel for all the victims of the war has been fundamental to the efforts of remembrance of Germany since the reunification in 1990.
"Today, when we remember the history of the bombings in our country, we remember both the suffering of people in German cities and the suffering that the Germans inflicted on others," President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a speech at the official ceremony Thursday. .
"We, as Germans, do not forget our guilt and remain true to our responsibility," he said. "Forever."
In the days after the bombing of February 13, 1945, the Nazi propaganda ministry declared that the bombing of Dresden was a "terrorist attack,quot;, and released reports that up to 200,000 people had died. These numbers persisted for decades, and Dresden was chosen as an innocent victim of the war.
After the German reunification in 1990, historians and researchers determined that around 25,000 people perished in the attack, a number in line with the deaths in other German cities attacked by American and British pilots in the last days of the war.
But even when municipal and national leaders called on residents to pay attention to the "lessons of the past," members of the far-right Alternative for Germany party promoted the Nazi line.
“The suffering was immeasurable. The allied attack on a city full of refugees is a war crime, "Tino Chrupalla, a spokesman for the party, who has questioned and belittled the country's culture of atonement after World War II for Nazi crimes, said On twitter.
Like many of the Jews who survived the Holocaust, the number of people who remember the hell that engulfed the city is disappearing.
Ursula Elsner was 14 when the bombs fell. In an interview with Der Spiegel remembered his mother dragging her and her brother out of bed to hide in the basement while the sirens sounded. When the house caught fire, they emerged and spent hours clinging to a lamppost while the strong winds of the firestorm whipped them, he said.
Now that he is 89 years old, he said the anniversary should serve as a warning against war, not be misused for political gain.
"This day belongs to us," he said.
As Thursday night fell, residents stood in the rain and joined hands in a human chain that meandered through the wet streets, surrounding the heart of the city, a tradition that It began several years ago when the tactic was used to block a neo-Nazi march.
The far-right groups plan to celebrate the anniversary with a demonstration on Saturday.
Steinmeier urged the Germans to reject efforts to contradict or minimize their country's responsibility for the crimes of World War II.
"Who faces the dead of Dresden against the dead of Auschwitz, who seeks to deter German errors, who falsifies improved knowledge and historical facts," he said, "we as Democrats must contradict them loudly and clearly. We must challenge them."
