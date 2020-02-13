75 years later, Dresden remembers the images of war and the echoes of history

BERLIN [AP] – The Germans turned 75 since the Allied bombs destroyed the eastern city of Dresden, and national leaders emphasized the atonement and universal grieving of the victims of war, even when the extreme right has promoted a revisionist vision of the Nazi state.

The images of the burned and skeletal buildings of Dresden have become synonymous with the ravages of war. Hell devastated the city, the capital of the state of Saxony, which caused temperatures so high that they caused the collapse of the stone dome of the Church of Our Lady. It was rebuilt after reunification and consecrated in 2005.

But in Germany, the attack also sowed the seeds of the debate about victims and responsibility, which has acquired new meaning as a resurgence of the extreme right in the east of the country promotes a revisionist history of World War II.

The duel for all the victims of the war has been fundamental to the efforts of remembrance of Germany since the reunification in 1990.