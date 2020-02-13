600Breezy calls Baby Mama Queen key & # 39; disrespectful & # 39; for gay accusations

Instagram

The accusation apparently makes him receive provocative private messages on his Instagram dm from some homosexual men who urge him to block them later, although he insists he is not homophobic.

600Breezy is taking his meat with supposed baby mom Queen key Even more. After his round trip online in which Key claimed that Breezy had aspired "more d ** ks" than her, the musician had broken his silence in a recent interview with DJ Smallz.

The Chicago record artist talked about his beer drama with Key, accusing her of being the person behind most of the misconceptions about his character. When asked about the biggest misconception that people had about him, Breezy replied: "For me to answer this question, I'm going to bring that shit into the equation."

"I really feel like I want to talk about it because that makes me nervous from end to end every day. That makes me nervous. Therefore, I'm not going to tell you name, but I'm just going to give you a summary. I was fucking crazy, She is a rapper. She is disrespectful. Very disrespectful, "he continued. "I couldn't deal with that shit."

He added that he rejected her when "she wanted me to be her boyfriend," Breezy explained, "I said no. She told me she was pregnant. I didn't even tell her to get rid of her, I just said that was ** t al when he did what he did. He did some embarrassing things or whatever. It’s nothing she can tell me, so she’s throwing rumors of homosexuality. "

"The shit said it so much and she had a kind of fan base, so they are going to travel with her like, & # 39; Oh, he is this and that & # 39;" he continued sharing. "I am one of the most straight n *** you will ever find in this f *** of the world. This whole industry is screwed on me." b * tches f *** on me. You will never hear that s ** t. You heard that s ** t from a bitch and people try to run with the s ** t. "

The accusation apparently made him receive provocative private messages on his Instagram dm from some gay men. While he insisted that he is not homophobic, he shared that he had to block them in the social media account. "I can't get to these niggas to kill them or not, so I just block them."

<br />

He also referred to the accusation of assault made against Key by him. "They stand firm and scream without stopping, and they keep screaming homosexuals. Their children are not even on this earth yet. It cannot be useless for some children who are not on earth," he said. "At the end of the day, you can't find a gay receipt on me. You can't find an unimportant receipt. My baby mom is not criticizing me for anything because they know I'm there. The children I came to this land right now, they took care ".