6-year-old girl from South Carolina, found dead, days after disappearing – Up News Info

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A 6-year-old girl from South Carolina who disappeared earlier this week after getting off her school bus was found dead on Thursday, and a homicide investigation was opened, authorities said.

A man's body was also recently found in the neighborhood where the girl, Faye Marie Swetlik, disappeared Monday, said Cayce public security director Byron Snellgrove.

Snellgrove did not immediately provide any evidence to link the two deaths, but said in a brief press conference to announce events that there was no danger to the public. He said no arrests have been made for the girl's death.

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce that we have found the body," said Snellgrove, speaking for only a minute and not answering questions.

The coroner confirmed the death of the girl but has not revealed the identity of the dead man, Snellgrove said.

The girl's disappearance had brought more than 250 officers to the Cayce neighborhood, just across the Congaree River from the capital of the state of Columbia.

Search engines knocked on the doors of all the homes in the neighborhood several times. They also checked trash cans and a nearby landfill and towed cars.

The girl was last seen getting off the school bus on Monday. Her family discovered her missing around 3:45 p.m. and called 911 after searching for about an hour, authorities said.

The girl's mother, the mother's boyfriend and her father cooperated with the investigators, authorities said.

Flyers with Faye's photo had appeared throughout Cayce and people in the area tracked each development in the case.

“When he enters a room, he illuminates it. Everyone loves Faye, ”said Snellgrove. Tuesday "Faye loves dresses, elegant shoes, spending time with her family, cats and playing outside."