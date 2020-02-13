50 Cent continues trolling Taraji P. Henson after his successful debut & # 39; For Life & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML6b8029958e44351f290b2a00c91fc19111% %MINIFYHTML6b8029958e44351f290b2a00c91fc19112%

It started after The rapper shared on Instagram on Thursday, February 13, a screenshot of the text message exchange in which he was informed about the debut ratings of his newly launched ABC program.

50 cents I can't keep his promise for a long time. After declaring that he would stop fighting online, Fiddy does it again with trolling. Recently joked Taraji P. Henson after a great debut of his ABC series just released "For life".

The rapper shared a screenshot of the text message exchange on Instagram on Thursday, February 13, informing him of the show's debut ratings. According to Nielson Social Content Ratings, "For Life" had a record debut this week.

"For Life was the premiere number 1 of the most special series of any entertainment program in primetime broadcast or cable so far this season," said the message. The text continued: "Broadcast or cable … that's it!"

Subtitling the boasting post, the spitter of "Candy Shop" wrote: "Good, good, good", before mentioning the "Empire"Star," see tell @tarajiphenson that I want to work with her LOL. "

The tension between the "Power"Executive actor / producer and winner of the Golden Globe Award after commenting on" Empire "in 2015. He accused" Empire "of copying the marketing campaign of his Starz program." POWER Season 2 is incredibly good, trust me. I have the best writers and show runner. I like Terrence Howard and Taraji Henson. I don't like them copying the marketing, "so Fiddy ignited the dispute in a post now deleted on Instagram.

Taraji then responded to the comments during his appearances in YOU.The podcast "Expedito" in January. "Our program has nothing to do with your program, we are talking about two different topics," so the "Hidden figures"Star explained." Then, again 50, do you know what the fuck I had to do to get here? Why tear down another black person? For "competition"? There are a million other shows that you can compete with. And doing that publicly is embarrassing. "