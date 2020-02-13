Home Sports & # 39; What a night for Canucks fans & # 39...

& # 39; What a night for Canucks fans & # 39 ;: Twitter reacts to the Sedins t-shirt removal ceremony

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>& # 39; What a night for Canucks fans & # 39 ;: Twitter reacts to the Sedins t-shirt removal ceremony
%MINIFYHTMLc413d596e2097414fdfbddff93ac49ee11% %MINIFYHTMLc413d596e2097414fdfbddff93ac49ee12%

Henrik and Daniel Sedin are rooted forever in the history of the Vancouver Canucks as scoring leaders of all time of the team, and on Wednesday their tradition was extended when the club removed their shirts.

%MINIFYHTMLc413d596e2097414fdfbddff93ac49ee13%%MINIFYHTMLc413d596e2097414fdfbddff93ac49ee14%

The ceremony took place before the Canucks meeting with the Chicago Blackhawks, with current Vancouver players wearing the Sedins jerseys for the pre-game skate before the twins saw how their numbers 22 and 33 were lifted to the beams of the Rogers Arena.

%MINIFYHTMLc413d596e2097414fdfbddff93ac49ee15% %MINIFYHTMLc413d596e2097414fdfbddff93ac49ee16%

As usual with this type of event, there were special guests and several speeches were made. Kevin Bieksa, who was a longtime teammate of the Sedins, almost stole the show with a speech that was sometimes more roasted.

Former Canucks Roberto Luongo and Ryan Kesler were also among the dignitaries invited to the ceremony, as was NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, as the franchise did everything possible to honor two of its best players.

MORE: The five best moments of Sedin

With the world of hockey watching, social networks quickly brightened with reactions to the ceremony and tributes to the Sedin. These are some of the best tweets of the night:

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©