& # 39; What a night for Canucks fans & # 39 ;: Twitter reacts to the Sedins t-shirt removal ceremony

%MINIFYHTMLc413d596e2097414fdfbddff93ac49ee11% %MINIFYHTMLc413d596e2097414fdfbddff93ac49ee12%

Henrik and Daniel Sedin are rooted forever in the history of the Vancouver Canucks as scoring leaders of all time of the team, and on Wednesday their tradition was extended when the club removed their shirts.

%MINIFYHTMLc413d596e2097414fdfbddff93ac49ee13% %MINIFYHTMLc413d596e2097414fdfbddff93ac49ee14%

The ceremony took place before the Canucks meeting with the Chicago Blackhawks, with current Vancouver players wearing the Sedins jerseys for the pre-game skate before the twins saw how their numbers 22 and 33 were lifted to the beams of the Rogers Arena.

%MINIFYHTMLc413d596e2097414fdfbddff93ac49ee15% %MINIFYHTMLc413d596e2097414fdfbddff93ac49ee16%

As usual with this type of event, there were special guests and several speeches were made. Kevin Bieksa, who was a longtime teammate of the Sedins, almost stole the show with a speech that was sometimes more roasted.

Former Canucks Roberto Luongo and Ryan Kesler were also among the dignitaries invited to the ceremony, as was NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, as the franchise did everything possible to honor two of its best players.

MORE: The five best moments of Sedin

With the world of hockey watching, social networks quickly brightened with reactions to the ceremony and tributes to the Sedin. These are some of the best tweets of the night:

I accidentally passed the Sedin as they headed for the ice for the ceremony. He shook hands and could have accidentally told Danny: "Don't ruin it."

Then he saw me at a press conference and asked me: "Did I ruin it?"

No. They never did. Never has. # 2233 – Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) February 13, 2020

What a night for @Canucks fans. I wish I could be there to see Sedin's shirts go into the rafters. Notable races of 2 men who leave a larger legacy out of the ice. Congratulations to both Henrik and Daniel! – Adam Hadwin (@ahadwingolf) February 13, 2020

The gift of the Sedin is not just their talent on the ice or their class outside of it. It is their ability to magnify what is good in those around them. That includes the #Canucks organization. That includes the Vancouver crowd. What event. Club took him out of the park. – Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) February 13, 2020

What a night. Amazing hosting work by John Shorthouse and everyone involved. First class ceremony. Well deserved and well deserved, since Sedins numbers will now live forever on the beams of Rogers Stadium. pic.twitter.com/cbV1aYZD0k – Corey Hirsch (@CoreyHirsch) February 13, 2020

What a night. Amazing hosting work by John Shorthouse and everyone involved. First class ceremony. Well deserved and well deserved, since Sedins numbers will now live forever on the beams of Rogers Stadium. pic.twitter.com/cbV1aYZD0k – Corey Hirsch (@CoreyHirsch) February 13, 2020

Kevin Bieksa is roasting the Sedin directly at his own retirement ceremony and it's amazing – Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 13, 2020