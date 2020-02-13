& # 39; This Is Us & # 39; Receive praise for the memorable line & # 39; Fat, Ancient and Gorgeous & # 39;

NBC

The latest episode of the successful NBC family drama melts the hearts of viewers with a touching scene between Kate (Chrissy Metz) and her mother Rebecca (Mandy Moore) that many consider empowering women.

"We are"It has become the talk of the city for all the right reasons. The successful NBC family drama aired an episode that saw Mandy MooreRebecca has a memorable conversation with Chrissy MetzKate is Tuesday, February 11, and many have considered a particular line that empowers women.

Entitled "A Hell of a Week: Part Three," the episode saw the mother and daughter duo sharing a bit of union time. Attending a weekend retreat for families who have blind children, Kate talked to Rebecca about Toby and how she always needed him even for small favors. He also confessed his insecurity about wearing a swimsuit in public.

Upon hearing Kate's confession, Rebecca insisted that they should go swimming. When her daughter refused, she quickly pointed out: "You are fat, I am old. We are beautiful."

The inspiring scene has apparently pulled the hearts of many viewers, as many turned to social networks to applaud the powerful line. A Twitter user exclaimed: "This is the best Rebecca has ever said!" Another said: "Perhaps the best line ever written. If you wait until you are good enough, it will simply never happen." A third erupted: "We all got something, but we can't let it define us!"

It was not the only scene in the episode that made people talk. At one point in the episode, Rebecca revealed that she was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment along with a memory loss problem. Even so, he attributed his problems by making her "feel more powerful." She added: "I'm more fun. Because I'm not sweating the little things. I don't know how much more time I have before things get worse. I ended up being sad and ended up feeling worried." I feel, I feel good. "

Commenting on this touching scene, a Twitter user wrote: "I love that the episode focused on the complicated relationship between Kate and Rebecca and how they are now finally in a better place. They finally sang together." Another confessed: "I cried when he said that." Others simply declared that they "miss my mother" because of the scene, and called the episode "the best."