& # 39; Murderer at home & # 39;: speech of the South African president interrupted | South Africa News

The far-left legislators of Freedom Freedom Fighters (EFF) in South Africa protested within Parliament, forcing President Cyril Ramaphosa to abandon his annual address on the state of the nation for a while.

Speaker Thandi Modise on Thursday temporarily suspended the proceedings and told EFF leaders: "When you think you have unlimited freedom of expression to violate the rights of others, that is an interruption."

The FEP demanded that FW De Klerk, the last president of the apartheid era in South Africa, be expelled from Parliament, accusing him of "not repenting."

"We have a murderer in the house, we have a man who has the blood of innocent people (in his hands) in this house," EFF leader Julius Malema said, while Ramaphosa stopped to deliver his speech.

Malema said Parliament was wrong to invite De Klerk, who shared a Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela for his efforts to end the white government in the country.

It is tradition that former presidents attend the annual speech of a president in office.

"De Klerk is an unrepentant apologist for apartheid, who is not willing to accept that apartheid was a crime against humanity. It is an insult to those who died and were tortured under De Klerk's instructions that De Klerk sit in a democratic parliament "said Malema, whose party has 44 legislators in the National Assembly of 400 seats.

"Therefore, I suggest we ask De Klerk to leave this house."

The president of parliament dismissed the request and said De Klerk's presence is "adequate and legal."

Subsequently, opposition legislators were expelled from Parliament when the process resumed.

The EFF has interrupted Parliament on several occasions during the era of former President Jacob Zuma and sometimes falling into chaos with the elimination of its legislators by force.