& # 39; Avoid scanning QR codes received from unknown people & # 39; – Last News

Taking into account the growing threat of cybercrime, Haryana police issued a warning on Thursday warning people that scanning Quick Response (QR) codes sent by unknown people can lead to the theft of funds from their bank accounts. Additional police chief (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said that cybercriminals send QR codes via email and WhatsApp to hack bank accounts.

He said that the increasing use of smartphones and multiple forms of payment through mobile applications and Internet banking have created an environment conducive to cyber fraud.

"People should pay close attention to every detail of online payments to protect themselves from such scammers," Virk said in a statement.

When explaining the modus operandi, he said first, these scammers pretend to be buyers / sellers of second-hand goods online and then send a QR code asking victims to scan it to facilitate payment execution.



As soon as the recipients scan the code, the money is deducted from your account.

Virk said people should avoid scanning QR codes sent by unknown people and not respond to emails, WhatsApp and text messages from unknown addresses.

With alert, everyone can help stop cyber scams and prevent innocent people from becoming victims of cyber crimes, he said. The officer said that the Haryana Police have also begun the process of strengthening their network of cyber police stations.

Currently, cyber police stations operate in Gurgaon and Panchkula.

"We will soon update our network of cyber police stations to effectively treat cybercriminals in the state," Virk added.