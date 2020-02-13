36 hours in Niseko – The New York Times

Sunday

11) 10 a.m. Shrines and temples

Have a coffee at the Mountain Kiosk coffee stand or in one of the trucks in Hirafu and head to the non-tourist town of Kutchan (about six miles from Hirafu and 20 minutes by taxi) where you will find the Daibutsuji Buddhist Temple, with a prayer hall with a gold-painted ceiling depicting a dragon that protects an old Buddhist from a tiger (no charge, book in advance). Keep in mind that temples and shrines are places of worship for local residents, as well as places to protect sacred objects. Other sanctuaries in the area: Kutchan-jinja, where red, green and yellow flags border the interior of simple wood; and in the city of Niseko is the small Kaributo-jinja.

12) 1 p.m. Swirl and other milk treats

Hokkaido, the main dairy producing region of Japan, is recognized for offering the best milk in the country. Milk Kobo, next to the dairy farm that works in Takahashi in the village of Niseko, is known for milking its cows by hand, and its popular cafeteria and shop makes desserts and cheeses with milk. Have a banana yogurt drink, which is packaged in a cute bottle with cows on its label. Don't miss the cheesecakes and cream puffs.

accommodation

In the nine-room Kimamaya boutique in Hirafu, European Alpine design is combined with Japanese aesthetics. Feel at home sitting around the fireplace in the living room, drinking a glass of Burgundy from the owner's private vineyard. An adjacent restaurant, The Barn, inspired by the architecture of Hokkaido's farm, serves Western and Japanese breakfasts, and for dinner, Franco-Japanese food with local ingredients; It is worth eating here, even if you are staying somewhere else. There is a small spa and two stone bathtubs. Rates: 22,400 to 55,440 yen for doubles; Lofts are 41,440 to 94,080 yen.