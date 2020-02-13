36 hours in Niseko – The New York Times

Niseko, where the dust is bulky, after skiing occurs on onsens (hot springs) and culinary adventures abound, it is a popular destination for international travelers. Japow, the nickname for the average 600 inches of dust that comes from Siberia every winter, is what puts the resort so firmly on the map with skiers and snowboarders. On the north island of Hokkaido, Niseko includes four separate but linked main resorts (collectively referred to as Niseko United). Beyond the slopes, the island is famous for its seafood, products and first class meat, as well as beer, whiskey and even some sake. Its excellent restaurants, from simple noodle bars and relaxed izakayas (Japanese pubs) to elegant restaurants in Kamimura, awarded a Michelin star, highlight the generosity of the island. Although it is often called the Asian Aspen, and, in fact, Niseko is experiencing a similar luxury construction boom, this Japanese complex is forging its own identity, from design to food and cultural and wellness scenes. .
Friday
11:30 pm Ingenious dinner
Perched next to a cliff in the Hanazono area, Somoza, a serene gallery and ingenious restaurant, is located in a renovated wooden kominka (historical farm). A typical thatched roof has been replaced by steel, but its traditional shape still evokes a samurai helmet. Go down to its main gallery, where an ongoing exhibition, "Hokkaido Through the Ages," presents a history lesson while displaying artifacts from the personal collection of founder and designer Shouya Grigg. There is pottery from the old Jomon period of the island (from approximately 10,000 BC to 300 BC); and a kabuto sword carved with deer antlers and other works of the Ainu, people that the government recently recognized as indigenous inhabitants of Japan. On the main level are the handmade ceramics by Japanese artisans and the minimalist black and white photographs of Mr. Grigg of snow, trees, mountains and abstract patterns inspired by nature. (Somoza will open an additional adjacent art gallery this spring).
Somoza serves some of the most creatively delicious meals, inspired by Japanese cuisine with Italian influences, in Niseko. Its changing seasonal menus focus on local ingredients, such as duck breast with Kutchan potato, crab and sea urchin, or smoked salmon on site, all served in beautiful ceramics. Lunch costs around 5,000 yen, or about $ 46. (Also, ask about the restaurant's matcha tea ceremony). Sit by your glass windows and contemplate the silver birches, oaks and red ezo pines. The restaurant offers free transportation from Hanazono for lunch.
2) 5 p.m. Snow surfing
To the west of the center town of Hirafu is Gentemstick, the fashion store of local legend Taro Tamai, the father of Japanese "snow surfing." This Zen approach makes snowboarding go back to its roots, with the cyclist using body movements and surfing techniques to follow the mountain terrain. Lined in the walls as sculptures are colorful surfboards from Mr. Tamai's personal collection and snowboards made by hand with bamboo and other woods (88,000 to 162,000 yen). With good surf breaks within walking distance, some locals even ski in the morning and then surf in the afternoon. Buy a hat or a t-shirt, then go up to the cozy cafe, art gallery and yoga studio of the store.
3) 6 p.m. Walking through Hirafu
The town of Hirafu is the cultural heart of Niseko, full of bars and restaurants, food trucks, coffee shops like the Mountain kiosk Cafe, ski shops, condominiums, boutique hotels and luxury villas. Visit Powder Art Gallery to see contemporary works by emerging artists from Tokyo, Europe and New York. Stop at Niseko Taproom to enjoy local craft beers such as Obihiro Kurouto or the fruity Onuma Snowdrop I.P.A. Enjoy the organic funkiness of Hirafu before a massive new development of the city center, called Aruku-zaka Street, arrives in the coming years.
4) 7:30 p.m. Dinner on a stick
Yakitori (meat, seafood or vegetables on skewers) is popular throughout Japan, and Bang Bang is a Niseko institution. Reserve the bar seats and watch the chefs grill on a special charcoal called binchotan, made of oak and valued for its high and clean heat that improves textures and flavors. From gizzards and heart to neck and legs, almost all parts of the chicken are here, with a crispy skin that stands out. So are Hokkaido Wagyu skewers, Hokkaido crabs and Akkeshi Kakiemon oysters (about 10,000 yen). If you can't get a reservation, Bang 2, next door, is a more casual restaurant, now offering the same menu.
5) 9:30 p.m. Whiskey nights
On a side street in Hirafu in low light, people stand in line to pass through an old red refrigerator door (an Instagram favorite) with stickers. Nicknamed The Fridge, Bar Gyu +, with its cozy atmosphere of clandestine bar and wooden tables by candlelight, it is famous for its ancient and rare Japanese malts, a selection that changes every season. Ask what's behind the bar for drinks off the menu of coveted whiskeys like Karuizawa or Hanyu, and expect to pay almost 22,000 yen ($ 201) for some drinks. Drink like a D.J. Spin vinyl, mostly jazz melodies. Do you still want to dance? A few steps away is the fun new Powder Room, an exclusive club with quality wines and cocktails that feels more like Hong Kong than Niseko.
Saturday
6) 8 a.m. Fuel
In the center of Hirafu, Green Farm Deli & Cafe roasts its own coffee beans. Receive fuel for the hillsides over the rich pork hash with poached eggs or an egg wrap, all with local ingredients, along with your coffee with milk or cappuccino. Breakfast, about 2,000 yen.
7) 9 a.m. Four mountains
A pass offers access to Annupuri, Niseko Village, Grand Hirafu and Hanazono; one day it costs 8,000 yen if purchased online. (Niseko also participates in the global Mountain Collective and the Ikon Pass, seasonal lift passes for the best resorts in the world, including Niseko United). Venture with an instructor to guide you through the mountains to get an overview or to get advice for dust. Niseko tracks offer a lot of variety, from beginners to advanced, with the highest elevation of only 3,937 feet. Bold skiers can go from one resort to another, starting in Hanazono and ending in Annupuri. (A free bus can also take you to each base). At the top of the Niseko gondola, ski to the elegant wooden Lookout Cafe and get into a bowl of simple seafood ramen (about 2,000 yen). Trekking and skiing through the crater of Mount Yotei, a volcano that resembles a smaller Mount Fuji, which hangs over Niseko, belongs to its list of adrenaline buckets (guide required; contact Rising Sun Guides).
8) 2:30 p.m. Après ski ritual
With the volcanic landscape of Japan, there are many onsens (geothermal hot springs) in Niseko; Drinking water in a public bath is an essential ritual of Japanese culture and part of the skiing experience. Join the locals in Yugokorotei, in a ryokan (traditional Japanese inn) in Annupuri. Learn the Japanese label, how to bring your own “modest towel” and soap to clean thoroughly before diving, naked (bathing suits are not allowed), in a communal outdoor pool. Like most onsen, this is separated by gender. The outdoor pool, under a wooden pergola and surrounded by snow and rocks, has mineral water pumped from the base of Mount Annupuri. It can be cold outside, but you are relaxing your body and soul at approximately 130 degrees Fahrenheit, bubbling water rich in minerals. Folding and placing the towel on the head is a custom. Cost: 1,000 yen
9) 6 p.m. The art of noodles.
Start at Karabina, an izakaya that occupies a small wooden cabin at the base of Annupuri (note: this is the last season that the restaurant will be open in this place). Take off your shoes, climb a few steps to a cozy niche, sit around a wood stove and drink a local sake. Then walk a stone's throw down a road to another rustic wooden house, Rakuichi. Directed by Tatsuru Rai, known for his local buckwheat noodles, this soba master was held in Anthony Bourdain's "No Reservations,quot;, and since then it has been a difficult reserve to get. His wife, Midori, greets diners as they put on slippers and sit at a 12-seat wooden counter without frills with views of the teacher at work on a dough ball. Dinner comes in the style of Kaiseki, a tasting menu of Japanese haute cuisine that changes with the seasons. Nine simple dishes with bright flavors are presented in beautiful Japanese ceramic dishes and lacquer bowls. Ask for a Hokkaido sake to accompany, for example, sea urchin sashimi, bull tuna, smoked scallops and Mr. Rai's hand-cut soba noodles. Select cold with vegetables in tempura or hot with duck (800 additional yen). Finish with dessert. (Dinner is about 12,000 yen).
10) 9:30 p.m. Niseko Noir
Stop in Toshiro’s to enjoy a cocktail created by its homonymous owner and mixologist, famous for its concoctions such as penicillin, a mixture of whiskey, ginger and citrus, with a smoky touch (1,600 yen). Or try a ginger gimlet and an old-fashioned smoked with local whiskey. More than 400 bottles sit behind the bar; Select a tasting flight, from 3,600 to 45,000 yen.
Sunday
11) 10 a.m. Shrines and temples
Have a coffee at the Mountain Kiosk coffee stand or in one of the trucks in Hirafu and head to the non-tourist town of Kutchan (about six miles from Hirafu and 20 minutes by taxi) where you will find the Daibutsuji Buddhist Temple, with a prayer hall with a gold-painted ceiling depicting a dragon that protects an old Buddhist from a tiger (no charge, book in advance). Keep in mind that temples and shrines are places of worship for local residents, as well as places to protect sacred objects. Other sanctuaries in the area: Kutchan-jinja, where red, green and yellow flags border the interior of simple wood; and in the city of Niseko is the small Kaributo-jinja.
12) 1 p.m. Swirl and other milk treats
Hokkaido, the main dairy producing region of Japan, is recognized for offering the best milk in the country. Milk Kobo, next to the dairy farm that works in Takahashi in the village of Niseko, is known for milking its cows by hand, and its popular cafeteria and shop makes desserts and cheeses with milk. Have a banana yogurt drink, which is packaged in a cute bottle with cows on its label. Don't miss the cheesecakes and cream puffs.
accommodation
In the nine-room Kimamaya boutique in Hirafu, European Alpine design is combined with Japanese aesthetics. Feel at home sitting around the fireplace in the living room, drinking a glass of Burgundy from the owner's private vineyard. An adjacent restaurant, The Barn, inspired by the architecture of Hokkaido's farm, serves Western and Japanese breakfasts, and for dinner, Franco-Japanese food with local ingredients; It is worth eating here, even if you are staying somewhere else. There is a small spa and two stone bathtubs. Rates: 22,400 to 55,440 yen for doubles; Lofts are 41,440 to 94,080 yen.
Located in a picturesque forest, the impressive 15-room hotel. Zaborin fuses a traditional ryokan experience with contemporary luxury. Guests relax with Japanese pajamas and dinner is an 11-course kaiseki meal with beautifully presented dishes, with many local ingredients. The rooms have interior and exterior onsens. Rates start at 75,000 yen.
If you choose the Airbnb route, try to find a property in the vibrant area of Hirafu. Here you can easily walk to restaurants and shops, and it is close to public transportation. Expect to pay around $ 155 and more for a room.
