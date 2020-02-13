25-year-old Wren Kitchens worker resigns with email to 4,500 employees

When most people quit a job, they send an email back and forth saying goodbye to their colleagues.

But that was not the case of a furious kitchen designer, who sent by email a scathing note of resignation to the 4,500 staff of his company in which he criticized the behavior of his bosses.

Catherine Stewart, 25, quit her job after a Wren manager criticized her sales figures.

Catherine Stewart sent an email to 4,500 employees criticizing her bosses in Wren claiming that the morale in her kitchen design store branch was poor. She claimed that her bosses spent too much time "chatting with pretty girls,quot; than doing their job.

Wren describes himself as the UK's No. 1 kitchen retail specialist

Miss Stewart sent the email to the entire company of some 4,500 people.

The round-trip email, believed to be sent deliberately, described the bosses as "ungrateful and narcissistic men who don't know how to bathe regardless of a region or a store."

She said of one: "If you weren't so busy chatting with pretty girls while you were visiting, or commenting on our appearances, maybe you would have a better understanding of what was happening."

The explosive email was sent after a boss contacted Miss Stewart to inform him that his "poor performance,quot; had been signaled at a meeting, The Sun reported.

The chief allegedly criticized her for having made only eight sales so far this year and asked: "What will you do to fix this in the future?"

Miss Stewart was also told: "This is not good enough and needs your attention to improve immediately."

In response, Miss Stewart, who worked at a northern branch, said: ‘Thank you for your concern regarding my performance. However, I think he has more important things to worry about, such as that people are not paid or even properly thanked for the work they do. "

He signed the email from ‘The designer with the best ass in the showroom but the body of a child

She added: ‘Since I returned from the Christmas holidays, I have been extremely unhappy with the morale of the showroom. I'm definitely not the only one. "Referring to a particular boss, Miss Stewart said:" You can't put flowers in a hole ** and call it a vase. "

Although he was very critical of the bosses, Miss Stewart, however, praised Wren's founder, Malcolm Healey, for making the company "a good place to work,quot; and added "it's a shame that not everyone in the company shares this with the,quot;.

The kitchen company is based in Barton-upon-Humber, Lincolnshire, and has more than 90 showrooms throughout the country.

Wren was contacted for comment.