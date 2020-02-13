2 Ohio State soccer players plead not guilty of rape – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML08dc95daf7c41289de4d0c4a40c9d62911% %MINIFYHTML08dc95daf7c41289de4d0c4a40c9d62912%

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two former Ohio state soccer players pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges that they arrested a woman against her will and raped her this month.

%MINIFYHTML08dc95daf7c41289de4d0c4a40c9d62913% %MINIFYHTML08dc95daf7c41289de4d0c4a40c9d62914%

Defenses Amir Reap and Jahsen Wint, who were expelled from the team on Wednesday after the charges came to light, made an initial appearance at the Franklin County Municipal Court in Columbus, and their respective lawyers pleaded not guilty.

%MINIFYHTML08dc95daf7c41289de4d0c4a40c9d62915% %MINIFYHTML08dc95daf7c41289de4d0c4a40c9d62916%

Judge Cynthia Ebner set a bond of $ 100,000 for Riep and $ 75,000 for Wint and ordered that the men have no contact with the accuser or with each other. They were also ordered not to talk about it on social networks.

The case will now go to a grand jury, which will decide whether the men should be charged.

Wint's lawyer, Sam Shamansky, declared his client innocent and said that Columbus police waited seven days to arrest him.

"If my client were a rapist, kidnapper, I would not have been in the street for seven minutes, not to mention seven days," Shamansky said. "This case is so full of reasonable doubts that it is beyond belief. The reality is that my son is innocent."

The woman told police that on February 4 she began having consensual sex with Riep before Wint entered the room and forced her to have sex.

After several minutes, they stopped and Riep told the woman that he needed to say that what happened was "agreed upon in a video recording while laughing at her," according to police. Riep then told the woman that he needed to bathe before he took her back to his house.

The authorities said in court that the police have the video recording.

Shamansky, one of the highest-profile defense lawyers in Columbus, said Wint cooperated fully with the police before Shamansky began to represent him and expressed his readiness to conduct a lie detection test.

"I'm curious to know if your alleged victim is willing to do the same. I guess the answer is no," Shamanksy said.

Riep's lawyer, Karl Schneider, said the young man is cooperating with investigators and is "sad and depressed,quot; by the Ohio state's decision to release him.

Riep, a 6-foot-1 and 185-pound cornerback who entered his senior season for the state of Ohio, was expected to compete for an initial job. Wint, a senior in a 6-foot, 198-pound red shirt, would have been in the safe mix.

When firing team players, Day said in a statement that "it is clear that they did not meet our standards and my expectations."

The charges were a problem for a program that has avoided major problems off the field when Day begins its second year at the helm. Last season, US defensive end Chase Young was suspended for two games after it came to light that he had accepted a personal loan in violation of NCAA rules.

Ohio State had a 13-1 mark last season, their only loss to Clemson in a semifinal of college football playoffs. Spring practice begins on March 2, and the Buckeyes open the 2020 season at home on September 5 against Bowling Green.