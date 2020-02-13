2 injured, 1 critic, in the North Hills accident – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two people were injured, one seriously, in an accident on Thursday morning in the North Hills community, according to authorities.

Four vehicles were involved in the accident, including two vans, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a tweet that the callers declared that one of the patients was expelled from a vehicle. The other individual has a minor injury.

No details were provided that identified the victims or what the driver was.

Authorities said several lanes in the 16600 West Parthenia Street area will be closed for an undisclosed period of time until LAFD completes its operations.

Drivers should wait for delays and are advised to consider alternative routes.

It is not clear what led to the accident. Investigations are ongoing.