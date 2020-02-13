10 best things to do in Boston this weekend: February 13-16, 2020

Skip Netflix this weekend: here are 10 ways to get out of your home and not get bored in the city. If you want BosTen to be delivered to your inbox every Thursday, click here. Do you want more things to do? See our calendar of events at boston.com/events. You can also learn even more about incredible events in Boston by joining the Facebook group BosTen.

Shorter attention periods and advances in communication technology have almost killed the art of writing a great love letter (despite Meredith Goldstein's column). And while receiving a text message from "Luv U Babe,quot; from his partner, he can still shake his heart, the loving correspondences between John Adams and his wife of 54 years, Abigail, embarrass the messages filled with emojis of his partner. The Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum celebrates the eternal bond of the founding couple with a series of performances. A glass of champagne, sparkling cider, wine or beer is included with the ticket. (Thursday, February 13 to Saturday, February 15 at 7 p.m.; Abigail Tea Room at the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, Boston; $ 39 per person, $ 69 per couple; all ages)

Since the turn of the century, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim have been some of the most influential figures in the world of alternative comedy thanks to almost 20 years of shows in the Adult Swim night chain, including their surrealist anti-humor play "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! "The duo will bring more of their characteristic lo-fi cringe comedy to the Oprheum this Thursday, promising,quot; parodies, nonsense and insanity. " (Thursday, February 13 at 8 p.m.; Orpheum Theater, Boston; $ 35 and more; all ages)

Local soul singer Jesse Dee, who has shared the stage with genre legends like Al Green and Etta James, has been a pillar in Boston nightclubs for more than 10 years. Dee will contribute his distinctive version of R,amp;B jams for an intimate show at Lizard Lounge in Cambridge for Valentine's Day. (Friday, February 14 at 9 p.m.; Lizard Lounge, Cambridge; $ 15; 21+)

For a slightly crazy Valentine's Day activity, head to Oberon in Cambridge to watch "Mortified," a recurring program in which the authors read some of their most embarrassing teen prose, whether daily, daily, letters from Love or Facebook posts. The public can delight in their shame. 7 p.m. The show is already sold out, but tickets remain for 10 p.m. set. (Friday, February 14 at 10 p.m.; Oberon at the American Repertory Theater, Cambridge; $ 15; all ages)

The contemporary Japanese restaurant Zuma will bring the heat of Florida this weekend with a brunch inspired by its sister restaurant in Miami. Stack your plate with robata, maki, sushi and sashimi skewers two to two! – Buffets, then order a main course and share a dessert plate with your crew. DJ Tao will be spinning both days, turning Back Bay into a South Beach party. (Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Zuma, Boston; $ 65; all ages)

For the past 25 years, The Brattle Theare has exhibited the best of Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety Bird and the rest of Looney Tunes at the annual Bugs Bunny film festival. The animated festival returns this Saturday with every cartoon shown uncut in a 35mm film. (Saturday, February 15 to Thursday, February 20 at various times; The Brattle Theater, Cambridge; $ 9-10; all ages)

The school holiday week is about to begin, and if you don't leave town, some type of vacation is necessary. Take your mini self and enjoy afternoon tea at the Boston Harbor Hotel, where children can decorate cookies and have hot cocoa, and everyone can relax with tea, small sandwiches and children's cakes. Give yourself another treat of the rainbow Krispy: you're on vacation. (Saturday, February 15 to Sunday, February 23 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m .; Rowes Wharf Sea Grille, Boston; $ 25 per child, $ 50 per adult, all ages)

Empanada Newcomer The Nada Cart organizes its first event on Saturday when it presents its empanadas to the world (er, Boston). Save more than $ 5 in cash or Venmo at the door, and you will get one of NADA's beef, chicken or vegetarian patties, plus a drink. (Saturday, February 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; One Back Bay, Boston; $ 5; all ages)

After launching his career as a bassist and vocalist for the 80's R,amp;B trio Tony! Toni! Toné!, Raphael Saadiq has made a name for himself as a solo artist, including the 2008 Grammy-nominated album "The Way I see It,quot;. The neo-soul singer will be on Big Night Live in support of "Jimmy,quot;, his first album since 2011, along with Chicago singer and songwriter Jamila Woods. (Saturday, February 15 at 6 p.m.; Big Night Live, Boston; $ 37.50; 21+)

Sam Treadway (Backbar) and Emmett Ledbetter (formerly in Sonsie and the Tip Tap Room) know how to organize a party. The two industry veterinarians teamed up to form Treadbetter, a series of monthly pop-up dinners with cocktails combined in Field & Vine; The "land and sea,quot; iteration of this weekend is meant to be another perfect combination. (Sunday, February 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Field & Vine, Somerville; $ 150; 21+)