1 dead, 2 hospitalized after a frontal collision in western Wisconsin city – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A frontal crash on Wednesday night in a city in western Wisconsin left one man dead and two others in the hospital.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened around 6:35 p.m. on STH 35 in Dresser when a Ford Escape collided with a Ford Explorer north of 1st Street.

Emergency teams had to remove the driver from the Escape from his truck. He later died in the hospital. This name has not been published.

The driver and the passing child in the Explorer were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The sheriff's office did not specify whether ice conditions played a role in the accident, as it happened when an Arctic front descended in the upper Midwest, bringing snow, strong winds and cold temperatures.