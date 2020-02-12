Zion Williamson joins the elite NBA company with the best professional performance | NBA News

Zion Williamson surpassed 30 points for the first time in his NBA career by leading the New Orleans Pelicans to a 138-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Williamson, 19, who had scored 20 points or more six times in his first eight professional games, finished with 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes.

Only four 19-year-olds have achieved those numbers in an NBA game: LeBron James (three times), Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic (twice).

Williamson is the first rookie since Dikembe Mutombo in 1991-92 to score at least 14 points in each of his first nine NBA games in his career.

He is the third player with seven 20-point games in his first 10 career games in the last 30 seasons, joining Grant Hill and Shaquille O & # 39; Neal.

The explosiveness of Williamson's first general draft was fully displayed against the Trail Blazers. He mixed rotating dribbles and sudden baseline units in his usual arsenal of towering wet transition and stubborn setbacks.

He used his 6-foot, 6-inch, 285-pound frame, quick feet and explosive vertical to get his way with every defender Portland tried against him. Williamson was too strong, too fast or both.

"I hope to have an impact, but I don't expect to do anything like this," Williamson said after the game. "I just want to get in, I just fit in, I don't try to make a mistake. But my teammates and coaches are always pushing me."

"I hold on to high expectations, but I think it's just finding the line between reality and dreams," Williamson added.

"It's a little scary to see how good it is so early," said Williamson's teammate Josh Hart.

"I really don't think it's comparable to anyone I've seen," Portland forward Carmelo Anthony said of Williamson. "Someone who is as powerful as that, who jumps like this … it shows that he is improving and feeling the game."

Williamson's big night helped New Orleans win a game and a half of Portland in the Western Conference standings.

The Pelicans are 3-0 against the Blazers this season, which means they own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

